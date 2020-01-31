State Police perform a search at Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks

On Thursday, 30 January, Latvian State Police performed investigative activities at Riga municipal company LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks (RNP) main building on Aleksandra Čaka Street 42, as confirmed by the company’s representative Krists Leiškalns.

He did not comment the reasons why law enforcers came, nor did he provide more detailed information.

It was not possible to contact the company’s interim board member Ernests Saulītis. However, it is known that he was present in his office when police officers came.

Riga’s CEO and RNP shareholder Juris Radzevičs has confirmed that Saulītis had informed him of planned investigative activities in advance. Radzevičs says he does not know why the police came, however.

State Police representative Simona Grāvīte has confirmed that officers of Economic Crimes Enforcement Unity (ENAP) had performed certain investigative activities in Riga and Riga region on Thursday. However, she did not say where exactly.

According to information from LTV, measures performed by State Police may be related to some company that received the rights to service elevators of apartment buildings managed by RNP.

It is possible police have also visited Liftu alianse firm, as reported by LTV.

According to information from Firmas.lv, LLC Liftu alianse is owned by Igors Babkins. In 2018 the company’s turnover had increased 20%, reaching EUR 1 319 939. The company’s profits had increased 92% when compared to the year prior or EUR 1 214 689.

RNP is owned by Riga City Council. In 2018 the company worked with turnover of EUR 59.05 million and profits of EUR 1.09 million. The company’s board consists of four people – interim board chairman Saulītis, board member Andris Pāvilsons, Riga City Council Property Department lawyer Irīna Miķelsone and once Daugava Stadium board member Elmārs Martinsons.

As previously reported, last year building management company AS Hausmaster and elevator manufacturer AS Latvijas lifts-Šindlers turned to Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) and ENAP with a request to investigate RNP elevator procurement.

The application mentioned that Hausmaster together with Latvijas lifts-Šindlers and taken part in RNP’s organized procurement Elevator technical maintenance, planned and emergency repairs. Requirements of the procurement outlined the need for 134 specialists and that in order to qualify for participation, turnover of companies for the previous three years needed to have had been EUR 8 300 000. However, all submitted offers, including the one from Hausmaster and Latvijas lifts-Šindlers, were rejected and the procurement was ended.

In spite of that, RNP organizing a new procurement two weeks after the first one ended. LLC Vidzemes lifts, LLC Avva, LLC Kone lifti Latvija, LLC Lifts and LLC LVS centrs were invited to participate. Hausmaster and Latvijas lifts-Šindlers outlined in their request to law enforcers that some of those companies have only two to three employees and that turnover of some of those companies does not exceed EUR 50 000.

«In spite of the fact that both Latvijas lifts-Šindlers and Hausmaster have the necessary qualifications and resources to participate in the negotiations procedure, we did not receive an invitation. As a result, the contract for elevator maintenance, planned and emergency repair services worth EUR 8 300 000 was given to LLC Liftu alianse – a company without necessary experience and resources to perform duties. The company has only eight employees,» the application to law enforcers mentioned.