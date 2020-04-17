State Revenue Service searches the office of Latvian Football Federation

On Thursday, 16 April, the State Revenue Service (VID) performed a search in the office of the Latvian Football Federation (LFF).

«We can confirm VID performed investigative activities in the office of LFF today. We will provide more comments when it is possible,» says LFF.

VID representative Andrejs Vaivars says VID Taxes and Customs Police Office has commenced a criminal process against one of Latvia’s public organizations. The criminal process was commenced in relation to violation of accounting and statistical information rules, tax avoidance and money laundering.

«On Thursday, as part of this criminal process, VID Taxes and Customs Police performed multiple searches,» said Vaivars.

In the evening on Thursday LFF announced cooperation with VID, providing all requested information as part of the investigation.

«We are interested is resolving the situation as quickly as possible. This is why we are fully cooperating with VID representatives, who are doing their jobs professionally. We are doing and will do everything we can to ensure accessibility of all requested information. We are in favour of a quick solution, which is why we are doing all we can to cooperate,» said LFF secretary general Edgars Pukinsks.

LFF also stresses it is not possible to provide comments at this time.

A couple of weeks ago VID decided to take away LFF’s status as a public benefit organization. VID made this decision 1 April and it came to force 8 April.

Vairvars said last week the status was taken away because of considerable violations of regulations.