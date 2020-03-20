State support for Covid-19 damage reduction reaches more than two billion euros in Latvia

Latvia’s state support to reduce the negative effects caused by the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 has reached more than two billion euros, says Finance Minister Jānis Reirs.

According his estimates, the country’s planned support for the reduction of Covid-19 crisis has grown from the initial one billion euros to two billion euros.

The government’s proposal on idleness support for companies and employees affected by the crisis approved on Thursday, 19 March, will cost the state roughly EUR 60 to EUR 200 million if the decision is made to expand the range of eligible industries.

Additionally, the government also supported the proposal to restore Altum guarantee programmes, making them open for any company, including those not affected by Covid-19.

Altum grants programme will offer EUR 750 million. The credit financing programme will offer EUR 200 million.

Reirs says so far the government has made decisions on state support worth EUR 1.1 billion. Another EUR 1 billion is reserved in other financial instruments. For example, a contract has been signed with the European Investment Bank that provides Latvia access to EUR 400 million to reduce the damages caused by Covid-19.

On top of that, EUR 600 million is available from the planning period for European Union funds. This amount will be restructured to assist the industries currently in need of assistance.

The minister also notes that the State Treasury continues taking loans. For example, on Wednesday, 18 March, EUR 50 million with negative financial rate was borrowed on the local market in securities.