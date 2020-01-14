Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s

In Lithuania, for the first time since the 1990s, its population has grown during the year 2019, according to Statistics Lithuania.

The official statistical body of the country, Statistics Lithuania, stated in a post on its Facebook page (in Lithuanian) that «for the first time since the 1990s, more people have immigrated than emigrated and the permanent population has increased by 145».

According to its calculations, the top emigration destination for Lithuanians was the United Kingdom, while the top countries, from which people immigrated to Lithuania were Ukraine and Belarus.

In absolute numbers in 2019, 29.3 thousand people emigrated from Lithuania, while 40.1 thousand immigrated.

In the Baltic country last year, births reached 27.7 thousand failing to outpace the 38.4 people, who passed away.