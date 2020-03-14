Stay home. Latvian government shuts down all international passenger services

It has been decided to shut down all international passenger services starting from Tuesday, 17 March, as announced by Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after an extraordinary meeting of the government.

The shut-down extends to the railway, airport and buses.

People who wish to return to travel home from Latvia or return to Latvia will be able to do this.

Restrictions will remain in force until the end of the state of emergency – 14 April 2020.

All organized public events have been cancelled. Up to 50 people are allowed to gather for unorganized public events. All have to end at 23:00.

Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits says freight carriage is not restricted and will continue as usual.

Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele stresses «now is not the time for jokes». She urges residents to carefully plan their shopping schedule, wash hands regularly and follow their health state, as well as avoid meeting people or going to work if symptoms of Covid-19 coronavirus infection appear.