Šteinbuka: Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the coronavirus

Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, said Fiscal Discipline Council chairperson Inna Šteinbuka in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Tuesday, 10 March.

«Latvia is part of the world. This means we will feel the effect from the coronavirus in a direct and indirect way,» said Šteinbuka.

Additionally, she mentioned that because of the consumption at risk Latvia’s GDP growth is expected to be cautious. «We had predicted in February the growth would not be rapid. […] The growth is expected to be 2.2%, but I would say it will be 1.5% in the best case scenario,» said Šteinbuka.

She mentioned there is a rapid oil price and share price decline observed in the world, proving investors are not expecting notable consumption. Therefore it may affect Latvia’s economy, but at the moment it is not possible to predict the extent.

«I don’t want to scare residents, considering prices always undergo fluctuations, but we have to look at prices in an annual perspective, not a daily or weekly perspective,» says Šteinbuka.

«Hotels, passenger carriers and airlines, including Latvia’s national airBaltic airline, will experience losses from the coronavirus.»

Additionally, Šteinbuka also said that on Thursday, 12 March, the Fiscal Discipline Council will meet to discuss the situation.

At the same time, referencing the words of some Singaporean researcher, the chairperson of the Fiscal Discipline Council mentioned that for a small economy like Latvia it is much easier to battle consequences of the virus and the panic it causes.

The first Covid-19 infection case in Latvia was found on 2 March. Since then the virus has been confirmed for six other people.