Study: 62.1% of businesses are negative about road state and transport quality

62.1% of businesses consider the quality of local and international transport and the state of roads in Latvia poor or very poor, according to Turība University’s Business Index.

34.4% of businesses are positive or more or less positive. Generally, however, 19.6% of businesses gave this factor a negative outlook.

Analysing regional data, it was concluded that businesses in Zemgale are the most negative about the situation – 82% of businesses in this region are negative in relation to the quality of roads and transports.

Negative view was voiced by 77% of businesses in Pieriga, 59% in Riga, 58% in Vidzeme, 54% in Latgale and 52% in Kurzeme.

Looking at businesses’ opinions in different sectors, it was concluded that the situation is viewed the most negatively by companies working in production – where 68% of businesses consider the quality of roads and transports negatively.

In the construction sector negative opinions were voiced by 64% of interviewed businesses, 63% in the service industry and 58% in the trade sector.

The survey was composed to contribute to closer ties between the business environment and industry education, identify the most serious problems and advantages in the business environment, as well as contribute to the interest from emerging businessmen. The maximum score of the index is +100 and the minimal is -100. 750 businesses from all over Latvia participated in the survey.