Study: consumption of alcohol among Baltic youth down since 2003

In the ‘90s of the previous century there was an increase of alcohol consumption among Estonian schoolchildren. However, it has declined since 2003, Estonian public media ERR reports on University of Tartu student Daisy Kudre’s master thesis.

In her thesis, Kudre compares 15 and 16-year-olds in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Sweden within the time period between 2003 and 2015. Alcohol consumption among youths has declined in all of those countries during this period of time. The decline in Lithuania was the largest and the decline in Latvia – the smallest.

Alcohol consumption volumes have declined because general awareness of the negative effect of alcohol on health has increased and comprehensive control mechanisms have been adopted, and general beliefs in society have changed, Kudre believes.

The student notes that many health problems are related to alcohol consumption and because of that it is necessary to understand how alcohol consumption habits are formed, especially considering such habits generally appear in teen years.

Kudre concluded in her master thesis that youngsters whose parents did not know where their children were on Saturday evenings generally had a greater risk of alcohol consumption. Risks were also high for youngsters who skipped school, smoked cigarettes and marihuana, and believed alcohol is easily acquired.