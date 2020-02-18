Study: Coronavirus death rate in China at 2.3%; most victims among elderly and sick

China has carried out its first large study into the current coronavirus outbreak, where it found that the average death rate from the virus infection in the Asian country is 2.3%, according to British public broadcaster BBC.

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) has published this week a major study, where it found that more than 80% of the cases have been mild with the sick and elderly most at risk.

The study also points to the high risk for medical staff and the overall death rate of the Covid-19 virus at 2.3%, BBC reports.

China’s latest official figures published on Tuesday, February 18, set the overall death toll at 1,868 and 72,436 infections.

Fortunately, more than 12,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to Chinese authorities, BBC reports.

No vaccine, but many people recover

Although there is no specific cure or vaccine for the virus, many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.

As evidenced by the death toll, it can also cause severe acute respiratory infection and lead to death, BBC wrote.