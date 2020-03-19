Study: new coronavirus can survive on surfaces for days

The new coronavirus Covid-19 can survive on surfaces for days and in the air for several hours, as outlined in the 17 March study published by US researchers.

Researchers have found Covid-19 coronavirus has similar survival ability outside the host’s body as its predecessor, which had caused SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and it was performed by researchers from the Centre for Disease Control and University of California.

The new coronavirus remained for four hours on copper, two to three days on plastic or stainless steel and upwards of 24 hours on carton.

By imitating a sneeze, spraying the virus in the air using an aerosol the virus remained in the air for three hours.

NEJM published study shows Covid-19 virus and SARS virus have more or less equal survival ability.

Still this similar survival ability cannot explain why the coronavirus has already infected nearly 200 000 people and has killed nearly 8 000 people, whereas SARS had infected approximately 8 000 people and had killed nearly 800.

Study results confirm recommendations from healthcare specialists in relation to the new coronavirus – maintain social distance, avoid touching the face, keep the face covered when coughing or sneezing, and disinfect surfaces often with disinfectants.