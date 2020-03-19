bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ceturtdiena 19.03.2020 | Name days: Jāzeps
LatviaLatvia

Study: new coronavirus can survive on surfaces for days

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 19, 2020

topical, Covid-19, coronavirus, study, important, virus survival, researchersThe new coronavirus Covid-19 can survive on surfaces for days and in the air for several hours, as outlined in the 17 March study published by US researchers.

Researchers have found Covid-19 coronavirus has similar survival ability outside the host’s body as its predecessor, which had caused SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and it was performed by researchers from the Centre for Disease Control and University of California.

The new coronavirus remained for four hours on copper, two to three days on plastic or stainless steel and upwards of 24 hours on carton.

By imitating a sneeze, spraying the virus in the air using an aerosol the virus remained in the air for three hours.

NEJM published study shows Covid-19 virus and SARS virus have more or less equal survival ability.

Still this similar survival ability cannot explain why the coronavirus has already infected nearly 200 000 people and has killed nearly 8 000 people, whereas SARS had infected approximately 8 000 people and had killed nearly 800.

Read also: Latvian prime minister prepared to extend state of emergency after 14 April

Study results confirm recommendations from healthcare specialists in relation to the new coronavirus – maintain social distance, avoid touching the face, keep the face covered when coughing or sneezing, and disinfect surfaces often with disinfectants.

Keywords: coronavirus Covid-19 important researchers study topical virus survival


Leave a reply

Russia reports first death from Covid-19

On Thursday, 19 March, Russian authorities reported the first case of death from Covid-19.

March 19, 2020

Potential coronavirus medicine fails to prevent Covid-19-indused heavy pneumonia

Medical tests of an anti-virus medicine potentially accessible in Latvia revealed it does not help with heavy pneumonia cases, as Healthcare Ministry’s chief infectology specialist Uga Dumpis wrote on Twitter.

March 19, 2020

Latvian government compiles all support measures for Covid-19-related damages in one law

Latvia’s government has developed a unified legislative draft about threats to the state and prevention of consequences from coronavirus Covid-19, as reported by Finance Ministry.

March 19, 2020

Lithuania takes heavy hit from COVID-19, although the patient toll is least in the Baltics

The nasty novel virus, known as COVID-19, has wreaked havoc across various Lithuanian industries, although the toll of the Lithuanians infected with the coronavirus, at 36 as of Thursday afternoon, is relatively modest to what Latvia and especially Estonia, the other two Baltic neighbours are seeing.

March 19, 2020

Estonia requires quarantined homes to dispose of waste in safe manner

The Estonian Environment Ministry has stated that household waste from homes under quarantine due to COVID-19 infections have to be disposed of in a sealed bag, effectively halting the sorting of waste in affected households, ERR reports.

March 19, 2020

Churches to open up again under strict conditions

Churches in Latvia will not be closed for individual visitors as long as the number of simultaneous visitors does not exceed 50, according to Latvian Justice Ministry’s and religious organizations’ agreement, as confirmed by the ministry’s representative Lana Mauliņa.

March 19, 2020

Situation with Covid-19 stable in Latvia, but it may «quiet before the storm»

The situation with coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia is stable now, but it may be only «quiet before the storm», said the head doctor of Latvia’s Infectology Centre Baiba Rozentāle in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on 19 March.

March 19, 2020

ECB to stabilise eurozone economy with EUR 750 billion programme

The European Central Bank has unveiled on Thursday, March 19, a quantitative easing programme worth 750 billion euros, protect eurozone economies, including the Baltics, from the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic, German public broadcaster DW reports.

March 19, 2020

Coronavirus infection rates in Baltics. 86 in Latvia and 34 in Lithuania

The total number of Covid-19 coronavirus infection cases in Latvia has reached 86. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 34 infection cases.

March 19, 2020

China calls Japanese flue drug effective in treatment of COVID-19

In China, the treatment of the patients of COVID-19 with a Japan-made flue drug favipiravir has been effective, according to an official of the Chinese Science and Technology Ministry, as reported by The Guardian.

March 19, 2020

airBaltic to carry Baltic residents from Larnaca to Riga

Following a request from the Republic of Latvia Foreign Affairs Ministry and with permission from Transport Ministry, Latvian national airBaltic airline will carry out a flight from Larnaca to Riga, as confirmed by the company’s representative Alise Briede.

March 19, 2020

Influenza epidemic ends in Latvia

Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre reports the end of the influenza epidemic as of 19 March. SPKC Influenza and Acute Upper Respiratory Infections monitoring data shows that in the past two weeks the number of patients clinically diagnosed with influenza has not exceeded 100 cases per 100 000 residents.

March 19, 2020

In Italy, number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 35 000

In Italy – the second worst-affected country by COVID-19 after China – the number of infections has exceeded 35 000, according to the British public broadcaster BBC.

March 19, 2020

Study: new coronavirus can survive on surfaces for days

The new coronavirus Covid-19 can survive on surfaces for days and in the air for several hours, as outlined in the 17 March study published by US researchers.

March 19, 2020

Latvian state to finance 75% of wages for employees of industries hit by Covid-19 the most

For industries hit by Covid-19 coronavirus the most Latvian state will provide funding to pay 75% of wages to people employed in those industries. The ceiling for this will be set at EUR 700, said Finance Minister Jānis Reirs after a government meeting on Tuesday, 17 March.

March 19, 2020

Saeima deputy and ex-KNAB vice chief Juta Strīķe has passed away

On Wednesday, 18 March, the head of Latvian Saeima’s Legal Affairs Committee and ex-vice chief of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau Juta Strīķe passed away after battling an illness, as confirmed by New Conservative Party and Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.

March 18, 2020

Latvia experiences a more rapid labour cost climb than the average in the EU

The average hourly labour costs in Latvia in Q4 2019, when compared to the same period of the year prior, had increased 7.7%, which is a considerably more rapid climb when compared to the average in the EU and Eurozone, according to data for 27 countries published by Eurostat.

March 18, 2020

Average number of vacant jobs in Latvia up 28.1% in 2019

In 2019 there were 29.1 thousand job vacancies in Latvia, which is 6.4 thousand vacancies or 28.1 % more than in 2018. In public sector there were 8.3 thousand and in private sector 20.9 thousand job vacancies.

March 18, 2020

Riga Tourism Development Bureau starts working on industry restoration plan

To reduce the consequences of the crisis and provide support to the tourism industry, Riga Tourism Development Bureau has composed a Crisis Management Council of its own and has commenced work on a tourism industry restoration plan, as reported by RTAB board chairman Jānis Jenzis.

March 18, 2020

Catering company Lido temporarily shuts down operations

Latvian catering company Lido has temporarily shut down all operations, as confirmed by the company.

March 18, 2020

VDD: continued search for cross-border cooperation with Russia creates intelligence risks

Latvian municipalities continue looking for options to perform cross-border cooperation with Russia. Among those projects there are significant intelligence risks, according to the report for 2019 from Latvia’s State Security Service.

March 18, 2020

Latvian prime minister prepared to extend state of emergency after 14 April

I doubt one month will be enough. I think we should prepare for the state of emergency to be slightly longer, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to programme 900 seconds on 18 March.

March 18, 2020

Economist: it is not yet possible to survey the entire necessary state support volume

Currently it is not possible to estimate the entire necessary support volume to help overcome the crisis caused by Covid-19 and the range of potential support recipients is in the early stages of compilation, says SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis.

March 18, 2020

EU to prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc for 30 days

The European Union will prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc from countries not part of the EU for 30 days to limit the spread of coronavirus, as announced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, 17 March.

March 18, 2020

Covid-19 found in kindergarten in Piņķi; 60 confirmed infected people in Latvia

The first child infection case with Covid-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Latvia, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

March 18, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

How has Covid-19 affected your job?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: Tallink ship Romantika carries Baltic residents from Germany
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!