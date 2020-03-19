Study: new coronavirus can survive on surfaces for days
The new coronavirus Covid-19 can survive on surfaces for days and in the air for several hours, as outlined in the 17 March study published by US researchers.
Researchers have found Covid-19 coronavirus has similar survival ability outside the host’s body as its predecessor, which had caused SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.
The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and it was performed by researchers from the Centre for Disease Control and University of California.
The new coronavirus remained for four hours on copper, two to three days on plastic or stainless steel and upwards of 24 hours on carton.
By imitating a sneeze, spraying the virus in the air using an aerosol the virus remained in the air for three hours.
NEJM published study shows Covid-19 virus and SARS virus have more or less equal survival ability.
Still this similar survival ability cannot explain why the coronavirus has already infected nearly 200 000 people and has killed nearly 8 000 people, whereas SARS had infected approximately 8 000 people and had killed nearly 800.
Read also: Latvian prime minister prepared to extend state of emergency after 14 April
Study results confirm recommendations from healthcare specialists in relation to the new coronavirus – maintain social distance, avoid touching the face, keep the face covered when coughing or sneezing, and disinfect surfaces often with disinfectants.
Russia reports first death from Covid-19
On Thursday, 19 March, Russian authorities reported the first case of death from Covid-19.
Potential coronavirus medicine fails to prevent Covid-19-indused heavy pneumonia
Medical tests of an anti-virus medicine potentially accessible in Latvia revealed it does not help with heavy pneumonia cases, as Healthcare Ministry’s chief infectology specialist Uga Dumpis wrote on Twitter.
Latvian government compiles all support measures for Covid-19-related damages in one law
Latvia’s government has developed a unified legislative draft about threats to the state and prevention of consequences from coronavirus Covid-19, as reported by Finance Ministry.
Lithuania takes heavy hit from COVID-19, although the patient toll is least in the Baltics
The nasty novel virus, known as COVID-19, has wreaked havoc across various Lithuanian industries, although the toll of the Lithuanians infected with the coronavirus, at 36 as of Thursday afternoon, is relatively modest to what Latvia and especially Estonia, the other two Baltic neighbours are seeing.
Estonia requires quarantined homes to dispose of waste in safe manner
The Estonian Environment Ministry has stated that household waste from homes under quarantine due to COVID-19 infections have to be disposed of in a sealed bag, effectively halting the sorting of waste in affected households, ERR reports.
Churches to open up again under strict conditions
Churches in Latvia will not be closed for individual visitors as long as the number of simultaneous visitors does not exceed 50, according to Latvian Justice Ministry’s and religious organizations’ agreement, as confirmed by the ministry’s representative Lana Mauliņa.
Situation with Covid-19 stable in Latvia, but it may «quiet before the storm»
The situation with coronavirus Covid-19 in Latvia is stable now, but it may be only «quiet before the storm», said the head doctor of Latvia’s Infectology Centre Baiba Rozentāle in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on 19 March.
ECB to stabilise eurozone economy with EUR 750 billion programme
The European Central Bank has unveiled on Thursday, March 19, a quantitative easing programme worth 750 billion euros, protect eurozone economies, including the Baltics, from the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Coronavirus infection rates in Baltics. 86 in Latvia and 34 in Lithuania
The total number of Covid-19 coronavirus infection cases in Latvia has reached 86. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 34 infection cases.
China calls Japanese flue drug effective in treatment of COVID-19
In China, the treatment of the patients of COVID-19 with a Japan-made flue drug favipiravir has been effective, according to an official of the Chinese Science and Technology Ministry, as reported by The Guardian.
airBaltic to carry Baltic residents from Larnaca to Riga
Following a request from the Republic of Latvia Foreign Affairs Ministry and with permission from Transport Ministry, Latvian national airBaltic airline will carry out a flight from Larnaca to Riga, as confirmed by the company’s representative Alise Briede.
Influenza epidemic ends in Latvia
Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre reports the end of the influenza epidemic as of 19 March. SPKC Influenza and Acute Upper Respiratory Infections monitoring data shows that in the past two weeks the number of patients clinically diagnosed with influenza has not exceeded 100 cases per 100 000 residents.
In Italy, number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 35 000
In Italy – the second worst-affected country by COVID-19 after China – the number of infections has exceeded 35 000, according to the British public broadcaster BBC.
Latvian state to finance 75% of wages for employees of industries hit by Covid-19 the most
For industries hit by Covid-19 coronavirus the most Latvian state will provide funding to pay 75% of wages to people employed in those industries. The ceiling for this will be set at EUR 700, said Finance Minister Jānis Reirs after a government meeting on Tuesday, 17 March.
Saeima deputy and ex-KNAB vice chief Juta Strīķe has passed away
On Wednesday, 18 March, the head of Latvian Saeima’s Legal Affairs Committee and ex-vice chief of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau Juta Strīķe passed away after battling an illness, as confirmed by New Conservative Party and Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.
Latvia experiences a more rapid labour cost climb than the average in the EU
The average hourly labour costs in Latvia in Q4 2019, when compared to the same period of the year prior, had increased 7.7%, which is a considerably more rapid climb when compared to the average in the EU and Eurozone, according to data for 27 countries published by Eurostat.
Average number of vacant jobs in Latvia up 28.1% in 2019
In 2019 there were 29.1 thousand job vacancies in Latvia, which is 6.4 thousand vacancies or 28.1 % more than in 2018. In public sector there were 8.3 thousand and in private sector 20.9 thousand job vacancies.
Riga Tourism Development Bureau starts working on industry restoration plan
To reduce the consequences of the crisis and provide support to the tourism industry, Riga Tourism Development Bureau has composed a Crisis Management Council of its own and has commenced work on a tourism industry restoration plan, as reported by RTAB board chairman Jānis Jenzis.
Catering company Lido temporarily shuts down operations
Latvian catering company Lido has temporarily shut down all operations, as confirmed by the company.
VDD: continued search for cross-border cooperation with Russia creates intelligence risks
Latvian municipalities continue looking for options to perform cross-border cooperation with Russia. Among those projects there are significant intelligence risks, according to the report for 2019 from Latvia’s State Security Service.
Latvian prime minister prepared to extend state of emergency after 14 April
I doubt one month will be enough. I think we should prepare for the state of emergency to be slightly longer, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to programme 900 seconds on 18 March.
Economist: it is not yet possible to survey the entire necessary state support volume
Currently it is not possible to estimate the entire necessary support volume to help overcome the crisis caused by Covid-19 and the range of potential support recipients is in the early stages of compilation, says SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis.
EU to prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc for 30 days
The European Union will prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc from countries not part of the EU for 30 days to limit the spread of coronavirus, as announced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, 17 March.
Covid-19 found in kindergarten in Piņķi; 60 confirmed infected people in Latvia
The first child infection case with Covid-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Latvia, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.
