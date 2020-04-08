Support in Latvia for COVID-19 crisis prevention reaches four billion euros

The volume of support available in Latvia to finance preventive measures to overcome COVID-19 crisis has reached four billion euros, as reported by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs on Tuesday, 7 April.

In regards to finances in the hands of the state, Reirs said the State Treasury has EUR 2.6 billion euros of cash surplus. Latvia also has EUR 1.5 billion reserved in different agreements with European finance institutions.

«Looking at other countries, where support is measured in tens of billions of euros, this does not sound like much. Looking at the ratio to the country’s GDP, the cash money saving volume is equal to 8.7% of GDP. Budget-wise, the cash money savings volume is equal to 26% of the state budget. This volume is impressive and we are among the top EU member states to have immediately applied support tools,» said the finance minister.

When asked if there is enough money to afford all support mechanisms currently available to residents and companies until 12 May, Reis said there will be enough money.

«There is enough money to support the economy to overcome the crisis and stimulate the economy after the crisis,» said the minister.

On 7 April, Latvia’s government permitted the finance minister to increase the state budget loan amount outlined in the Law on State Budget 2020 by EUR 150 million to secure loan availability for businesses affected by COVID-19.

As previously reported, the state of emergency in Latvia has been extended for 4 more weeks. It is set to end 12 May, as decided by the Cabinet of Ministers.

