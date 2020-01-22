Survey: 86% believe roads should be among state budget priorities in Latvia

A total of 86% Latvian residents believe maintenance and repair work of roads should be among state budget priorities, according to results of a survey by SKDS.

55% of respondents believe roads should be among priorities, whereas 31% of Latvian residents are convinced it should be one of the biggest state budget priorities. Only 8% of respondents believe roads should not be among budget priorities. 6% of respondents had difficulty providing an answer.

Residents’ belief that investments into the road network should be among state budget priorities has increased in the past four years (82% in 2015, 86% in 2019).

Answering the question how much of excise tax on fuel should be diverted to road maintenance, 72% of residents said more than 50% of collected excise tax amount should be diverted for this. 12% of respondents said it should be at least 25% from the tax, 31% of respondents mentioned at least 50%, 23% of respondents mentioned 75% of the tax and 18% of respondents said 100% of this tax should be used to finance road maintenance, the survey concludes.

Read also: Study: 62.1% of businesses are negative about road state and transport quality

Only 6% of respondents believe 17% of the tax is enough. 2% of respondents believe the amount of the tax diverted to road maintenance should be reduced. 0.4% of respondents said the excise tax for fuel should not be used to finance road maintenance.