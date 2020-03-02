bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Monday 02.03.2020 | Name days: Luīze, Laila, Lavīze
LatviaLatvia

Survey: one-third of Latvian residents expect tax returns

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 2, 2020

Swedbank, VID, tax return, Latvia, Lithuania, EstoniaOne-third of Latvian residents expect to receive tax returns of 50 to 100 euros this year, according to Swedbank Private Finances Institute expert Evija Kropa.

17% of residents believe the recovered tax amount will range from 100 to 300 euros, followed by 14% of residents expecting 50 to 100 euros. For comparison – in Lithuania residents receive smaller tax returns. The most common response mentioned by 12% of respondents is up to 50 euros in tax returns. In Estonia expectations are higher because 13% predict receiving 100 to 300 euros in tax returns, followed by 10% with 300 to 500 euros, says Kropa.

As for the way residents plan to use tax returns, most often residents plan to divert the money to everyday expenses or savings. At the same time, 6% of respondents expect having tax debts. The number of residents who submit income declarations is up, explains Kropa.

Based on the State Revenue Service’s (VID) data for 2018, nearly 620 thousand income declarations for justified expenses, and residents have been paid back EUR 130.7 million as tax returns, Kropa says.

She points to a comparison among Baltic States – Estonia turned out the most active with submission of income declarations in 2018 (77% of employed) and Lithuania is the least active – 54% of employed people. The average repaid amount is the largest in Estonia, reaching EUR 272. The amount in Lithuania is the lowest – EUR 166.

Read also: Swedbank: 27% of Latvian residents believe they are aware of tax benefits

Surveys show that 6% of Latvian residents are concerned about having possible tax debts. Nevertheless, Kropa reminds that this scenario can be avoided. For example, by working multiple jobs and reporting in time the need to apply 23% PIT rate at the job. If a person’s salary increases over the course of the year, it can be requested to not apply VID’s predicted non-taxable minimum.

Keywords: Estonia Latvia Lithuania Swedbank tax return VID


Leave a reply

Measures requested for Latvian citizen over recruitment of VDD official for Russia

In the middle of February Latvian State Security Service requested the office of the prosecutor to commence criminal prosecution of a Latvian citizen over recruitment of a VDD official to spy for Russian intelligence services.

March 2, 2020

Average wage in Latvia before taxes last year – EUR 1 076

In 2019, the average gross wages and salaries for full-time work in Latvia comprised EUR 1 076. Compared to 2018, the average earnings rose by EUR 72 or 7.2 %. Average net wages and salaries (calculated based on labour taxes applicable on workplace) comprised EUR 793 or 73.7 % of gross earnings.

March 2, 2020

Survey: one-third of Latvian residents expect tax returns

One-third of Latvian residents expect to receive tax returns of 50 to 100 euros this year, according to Swedbank Private Finances Institute expert Evija Kropa.

March 2, 2020

Greece denies 9 800 attempts to cross into EU illegally in 24 hours

Greek authorities have declared their highest alert level after it denied 9 877 attempts to cross the Turkish-Greek border in the wake of Turkey’s decision to allow migrants to reach the border, German public broadcaster DW reports.

March 2, 2020

Ritvars Jansons becomes parliamentary secretary to Culture Ministry

13th Saeima deputy Ritvars Jansons from the National Alliance «All for Latvia – For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» has become parliamentary secretary to Latvia’s Culture Ministry, as confirmed by the ministry’s advisor for public relations Inga Vasiļjeva.

March 2, 2020

Healthcare workers who had been to countries affected by Covid-19 may be quarantined

On 2 March Latvia’s Crisis Management Council was provided a recommendation to establish a 14-day quarantine for all state social care institutions, as well as pre-school education institution workers who have returned from countries affected by the new coronavirus, said Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele.

March 2, 2020

Coronavirus situation in Estonia – stable with one case found

In Estonia, the novel coronavirus has been found to one person; however, disease prevention authorities are seeking extra three million euros to buy protective gear, thermal cameras and cover specialist wages in the event of a possible outbreak, Estonian public broadcaster reports.

March 2, 2020

Jūlijs Krūmiņš punished for illegally financing parties, but «would do it again»

The first criminal case regarding illegal financing of political parties For Latvia from the Heart and the Union of Greens and Farmers to have reached a ruling has concluded with fines that are smaller than the amounts of illegal financing provided to both parties.

1 comment
March 2, 2020

EU and UK launch talks on trade and other areas of future relationship

As the United Kingdom is continuing its life as usual in the post-Brexit transition period, Brussels and London beginning on Monday, March 2, their talks on EU-UK future relationship in areas from trade to fisheries and police, AFP news agency reports.

March 2, 2020

Warning – icy roads make road traffic potentially risky in parts of Latvia

On 2 March the ice formed on roads in Vidzeme and Kurzeme makes driving conditions dangerous on state and regional roads, as reported by Latvian State Roads.

March 2, 2020

Slovak election marks end of dominance of ex-Fico’s Smer-SD party

In the election of the Slovak National Council, held over the weekend, voters have taken away the dominant political position of ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer-SD party entrusting it to the anticorruption party OLaNO, The Guardian reports.

March 2, 2020

Air temperature to reach +10° C in Latvia in first week of March

Weather will be volatile in Latvia in the first week of March. Although it will be relatively warm and air temperature may reach +10° C, it will rain often. On some days there will also be strong wind, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

March 2, 2020

Week in Lithuania: First coronavirus case, funds needed for Rail Baltica, new NATO ambassador appointed

In Lithuania, the top news stories last week were the first coronavirus case, more funds being needed for Rail Baltica in Lithuania and the President hitting back over criticism from predecessor.

March 1, 2020

BNN summary of the week: Coronavirus in Baltics. Different prosecutor general. Snap elections in Riga

While Latvian residents actively consider it worth travelling to countries affected by the coronavirus Covid-19, some Lithuanian resident had only just returned from Italy, becoming the first citizen of this country to have been infected by the coronavirus. An infection case was also found in Estonia this week. Latvians, meanwhile, are anxiously waiting for the virus to appear.

March 1, 2020

Gints Miķelsons put in charge of Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership

From 1 March 2020 onward Gints Miķelsons, who has been the head of Latvian Sustainable Construction Council will be in charge of the Latvian Construction Contractors Partnership, as confirmed by construction contractors.

February 28, 2020

While Latvia’s GDP grows 2.2%, other Baltic States experience more rapid growth

In 2019, Latvia experienced the slowest GDP growth among Baltic States, according to data from Latvia’s Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

February 28, 2020

Latvia’s GDP growth reportedly 2.2% in 2019

Compared to 2018, the economic growth continued and Gross Domestic Product increased by 2.2 %. In 2019, GDP at current prices amounted to EUR 30.5 billion. Compared to Q3, in Q4 2019 GDP at constant prices grew by 0.1 %, according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data.

February 28, 2020

Retail trade turnover in Latvia up 2.6% in January

Compared to January 2019, total retail trade turnover rose by 2.6 % in January 2020. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 4.4 %.

February 28, 2020

Vilnis Ķirsis to remain in charge of Unity’s faction in Riga

On Thursday, 27 February, Vilnis Ķirsis was once again picked as the head of Unity party’s faction in Riga, as confirmed by the party.

February 28, 2020

Latvia and USA sign joint declaration to enhance 5G network security

On Thursday, 27 February, Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sign a joint US-Latvian declaration on 5G network security, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.

February 28, 2020

Estonian Tallink Grupp sees profit growth of EUR 9.7 million on year

Estonian provider of ferry transport and related services Tallink Grupp has worked in 2019 with a net profit of 49.7 million euros, according to its unaudited financial results of the year, as reported by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

February 28, 2020

Jakrins reportedly a beneficiary in a company that organizes Brasas and Deglava bridge repairs

Long-standing Riga City Council official Emīls Jakrins, who was in charge of the Transport Department not long ago, is beneficiary and factual owner of LLC TecPro Construction, which is a contractor to Lithuanian company Kauno tiltai, which has been hired by the city council to repair Brasas and Deglavas bridges, as reported by Diena newspaper, referencing unofficial information.

February 28, 2020

UK ready to switch to WTO trade rules if no EU by end of year

The British government has declared that unless concessions are made by Brussels in EU-UK talks on their future cooperation, the former EU member would trade with the bloc on WTO rules from 2021, British news portal The Guardian reports.

February 28, 2020

Residents able to submit compulsory income declarations by 1 June; VID urges using EDS

March 2020 will mark the beginning of the three-month period within which all residents for whom it is compulsory will be able to submit their income declaration for 2019. This period will last three years for residents for whom this process is voluntary, as reminded by the State Revenue Service.

February 28, 2020

Lithuanian border guards start informing travellers about the situation with Covid-19

As the new coronavirus Covid-19 continues spreading in Europe, Lithuanian border guards have begun informing travellers from Latvia and Poland about necessary protective measures.

1 comment
February 28, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you owe your country taxes?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!