Survey: one-third of Latvian residents expect tax returns

One-third of Latvian residents expect to receive tax returns of 50 to 100 euros this year, according to Swedbank Private Finances Institute expert Evija Kropa.

17% of residents believe the recovered tax amount will range from 100 to 300 euros, followed by 14% of residents expecting 50 to 100 euros. For comparison – in Lithuania residents receive smaller tax returns. The most common response mentioned by 12% of respondents is up to 50 euros in tax returns. In Estonia expectations are higher because 13% predict receiving 100 to 300 euros in tax returns, followed by 10% with 300 to 500 euros, says Kropa.

As for the way residents plan to use tax returns, most often residents plan to divert the money to everyday expenses or savings. At the same time, 6% of respondents expect having tax debts. The number of residents who submit income declarations is up, explains Kropa.

Based on the State Revenue Service’s (VID) data for 2018, nearly 620 thousand income declarations for justified expenses, and residents have been paid back EUR 130.7 million as tax returns, Kropa says.

She points to a comparison among Baltic States – Estonia turned out the most active with submission of income declarations in 2018 (77% of employed) and Lithuania is the least active – 54% of employed people. The average repaid amount is the largest in Estonia, reaching EUR 272. The amount in Lithuania is the lowest – EUR 166.

Read also: Swedbank: 27% of Latvian residents believe they are aware of tax benefits

Surveys show that 6% of Latvian residents are concerned about having possible tax debts. Nevertheless, Kropa reminds that this scenario can be avoided. For example, by working multiple jobs and reporting in time the need to apply 23% PIT rate at the job. If a person’s salary increases over the course of the year, it can be requested to not apply VID’s predicted non-taxable minimum.