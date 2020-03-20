Sweden’s Swedbank receives a fine of EUR 360 million

Sweden’s Swedbank has been applied with a fine of EUR 360 million for problems with its internal control system and management, as reported by the bank.

At the same time, the bank notes the conclusions of the bank’s supervisors in Sweden and Estonia about historic problems with Swedbank’s internal control system and management are in line with the bank’s previous conclusions. Swedbank will pay the EUR 360 million fine to the Swedish regulator.

Regulators in Sweden and Estonia have requested the bank to continue improving money laundering and terrorism financing risk prevention, determination and analysis capabilities, as well as improve organizational structure and increase accessible resources.

The investigation in Sweden concluded that Swedbank has had serious problems with money laundering risk management in its Baltic branch offices. The bank’s awareness of money laundering and processes, methods and control systems was insufficient. Operations in Baltic States were not applied with adequate resources to fight money laundering, as mentioned in the inspection.

The bank notes Swedbank will comply with terms and requirements set by both countries’ regulators.

Swedbank Group management has confirmed the bank will continue efforts and development in four target markets – Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden.

Latvian Swedbank media relations officer Jānis Krops notes Swedbank operations in Latvia will not be affected by these developments because the Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) had performed a similar inspection in 2016.

«Swedbank had previously admitted having inadequate internal control systems until 2016, which had allowed dishonest clients to use the bank’s systems for criminal activities. Latvian banking sector supervisor – FKTK – had performed a similar inspection at Swedbank Latvia in 2016. As a result of it, the bank paid a EUR 1.4 million administrative fine and perform increased measures to combat financial crimes,» the bank notes.