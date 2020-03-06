Syrian Idlib ceasefire agreed by Turkey and Russia

Turkey and Russia have agreed on a ceasefire in the Syrian Idlib province, where warfare of recent months has triggered a humanitarian crisis with civilian victims and flows of displaced people, German public broadcaster DW reports.

On Friday, March 6, a ceasefire agreed by Russia and Turkey has come into effect in Syria’s north-western region of Idlib, activists and a monitoring group confirmed Friday.

The temporary pause in fighting was agreed to amid concerns of a proxy war between Turkey, which supports certain opposition groups in the Syrian Civil War, and Russia, the main military supporter of the Syrian government regime, DW reports.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated shortly after midnight that cautious calm was prevailing on major fronts in Idlib. The Observatory said Russian and Syrian airstrikes had halted but added that there was «artillery fire… by Syrian regime forces on the positions of insurgent groups» in areas controlled by jihadis in parts of Aleppo and Hama bordering Idlib province, DW wrote.