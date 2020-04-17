Tallink to begin collective lay-off in Latvia

Estonian-owned ferry operator Tallink Latvija AS has on Friday, April 17, notified the Latvian crew members and shore personnel of the Tallink Grupp that it is commencing a collective redundancies process involving around 550 Latvian employees, the group wrote in a press release.

The group explained that the process involves both crew members of the group’s Latvian flagged vessels Isabelle and Romantika as well as the company’s Latvian shore personnel, but the majority of the positions considered for redundancy are those of the onboard service personnel.

Tallink’s Riga-Stockholm route vessels Isabelle and Romantika have been suspended at the Port of Riga since mid-March due to the ongoing state of emergency and the established travel restrictions and there is currently no information on when the operation of the route is likely to be restored.

«The decision we are announcing today has been made with a very heavy heart. We are forced to take this step, although we have been searching non-stop for solutions that would enable us to avoid getting to the point where we have no other options, but to lose vital jobs and people,» Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp, said.

«The reality is that already for a month our Latvian flagged vessels are standing idle in the port and the employees of these vessels are at home with limited working hours and reduced salaries, and we have no knowledge yet today when this situation will change and we are able to return our vessels at least in some capacity to the Baltic sea,» Nõgene added.

According to Tallink’s current estimations, it is likely that the Riga-Stockholm route will initially be reopened with only one vessel on the route after the restrictions are lifted, the press release reads.