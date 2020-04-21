Tallinn confirms 17 virus patients in homeless shelter

In the Estonian capital, 17 people have been found to have the dangerous COVID019 disease among people staying in a homeless shelter, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

Tallinn deputy mayor Betina Beškina (Centre Party) commented that all of the infected persons have been asymptomatic, as reported by ERR on Tuesday, April 21.

«We will definitely carry out a new test at the end of the quarantine in cooperation with the Health Board.

We will only end quarantine in the shelter if we are 100 percent convinced that people are healthy,» explained Tallinn deputy mayor, who is in charge of social and health care in Tallinn.

The respective shelter, situated on Alasi Street in North Tallinn, currently hosts a total of 30 clients. Its first quarantine during the emergency situation in Estonia was introduced on April 4, when the its first case was found, ERR reports.