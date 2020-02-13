Tallinn residents reject proposal to limit driving speed to 40 km/h
Residents of Tallinn have rejected mayor Mihhail Kõlvart’s proposal to limit driving speed within city limits to 40 km/h, forcing the municipality to look for other ways to control road traffic speed, as reported by Estonian public media ERR.
The proposal to limit driving speed in Tallinn to 40 km/h was presented in autumn 2019. The idea was justified with how several other countries use this method to control transport flow and increase capacity of roads.
However, survey results show that Tallinn resident are unhappy with such changes. Because of that, Kõlvart decided instead to propose the use traffic lights and electronic road signs to control road traffic.
‘I think that’s the future, that systematically, you can adjust traffic based on what’s going on,’ he told ERR.
Keywords: speed Tallinn traffic control
Journalists Kalderauska and Eglītis approved as members of National Electronic Mass Media Council
On Thursday, 13 February, Latvia’s Saeima approved journalists Ieva Kalderauska and Jānis Eglītis as new members of the National Electronic Mass Media Council.
European Parliament urges putting an end to illegal pet trade
To protect animal welfare, pet owners and public health, the European Parliament urges the European Union to come up with an action plan to put an end to illegal pet trade, BNN was informed by EP press-secretary in Latvia Jānis Krastiņš.
Kariņš: Baltic and Nordic region should become Europe’s leader
«Baltic and Nordic countries region will be a leader in Europe when it comes to climate policy, innovations and hybrid-security matters. It is in our interest to enhance this commitment by implementing a reasonable and ambitious policy in these sectors,» said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš during his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
Animal rights activists show footage of cruel treatment of animals at Lithuanian fur farm
Animal rights activists have made a video recording depicting unacceptable conditions in which minks are kept in some fur mark in Lithuania, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT with reference to Daily Mail.
Latvian government proposes increasing state family benefits
In the context of expected tax changes it is proposed to increase the family state benefit for children, estimating that this may cost an additional amount from EUR 81 to EUR 97 million a year, according to information available to LETA in regards to the offer for tax policy guidelines for 2021 to 2025.
Lawyers: Olainfarm talks should be analysed by law enforcement institutions
Analysis of recorded Olainfarm talks should be entrusted to law enforcement institutions, and all lawyers should distance themselves from people like Mārtiņš Krieķis. «This would be fair,» said board member of United Multidisciplinary Trade Union, lawyer Alvis Pīlāgs and chairman of Latvian Lawyers Association Rihards Bunka about Krieķis as «person without ethics» in an interview to BNN.
- Interviews ,
- Money ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
Latvia to request Russia to hand over detained National-Bolshevik Beness Aijo
Latvian office of the prosecutor will ask Russia to hand over the recently detained National Bolshevik Beness Aijo, who had fled Latvia several years ago to join Moscow-supported militants in Eastern Ukraine.
Non-taxable minimum and PIT rates proposed to be changed in context of tax changes
In the context of upcoming tax changes in Latvia it is proposed to change the differentiated non-taxable minimum and PIT, as stated in tax policy guideline changes for 2021 to 2025 available to LETA.
Fox News misinterprets facts by calling Lithuanian cities «the deadliest», LRT says
Although Lithuania stands out among other EU member states with its negative statistics with murders, it is wrong to call Lithuanian cities «the deadliest», as reported by Lithuanian public media fact-checking project LRT Facts, which has called the news reported by American media a «Manipulative/sensationalist headline».
SPRK: level of dissatisfaction with electronic communication services up in Latvia
Compared to 2018, the level of dissatisfaction with service contracts among Latvian consumers had increased 20% last year, whereas complaints over the quality of services had increased 9%, according to information compiled by the Public Utilities Commission on complaints received about electronic communication services.
Saeima opposition will not put obstacles for snap elections in Riga
The opposition of Latvia’s Saeima will not turn to President Egils Levits in relation to the legislative draft detailing dismissal of Riga City Council. This means members of the opposition will not put obstacles in the way for snap elections in Riga City Council.
Lithuania joins US president’s led religious freedom alliance
Lithuania has become one of 27 countries that to join the International Religious Freedom Alliance headed by US President Donald Trump, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT.
Of Attīstībai/Par! party’s Saeima deputies only Staķis to run in snap elections in Riga
As confirmed by Mārtiņš Staķis in an interview to Latvijas Radio, he is the only one of Attīstībai/Par! political party’s Saeima deputies who plans to take part in the possible snap elections in Riga City Council.
Study: consumption of alcohol among Baltic youth down since 2003
In the ‘90s of the previous century there was an increase of alcohol consumption among Estonian schoolchildren. However, it has declined since 2003, Estonian public media ERR reports on University of Tartu student Daisy Kudre’s master thesis.
NEPLP may be allowed to assess beneficial owners of electronic mass media
It is necessary to set specific criteria based on which it will be possible to assess beneficial owners of electronic mass media. This is a matter of state security, said Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee chairman Artuss Kaimiņš, stressing that it is important to think about the ways individuals are able to legalize their content in Latvia’s information space.
President: no one is allowed to demand illegal activity from an official
No one is allowed to demand from an official to act illegally or against state interests, said Latvia’s President Egils Levits, answering the letter in which concerns are voiced in regards to political score-settling over refusal to perform possibly illegal orders from a state minister.
Colonel Normunds Krapsis approved as chief of Latvian Public Order Police
Road Traffic Security Office chief, Colonel Normunds Krapsis has been appointed as chief of Main State Public Order Police, as confirmed by Latvian police.
5.8% of 2nd pension level participants in Latvia want their pension savings inherited
By 10 February 2020 a total of 74 825 people or 5.8% of all 2nd level pension participants have used their right to have savings of their pension transferred to someone else if they die prior to reaching retirement age, as reported by the State Social Insurance Agency.
Consumer prices in Latvia reach 2.2% in January
Compared to January 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.2 % in January 2020. Prices of goods have increased by 2.0 %, and prices of services – by 2.7 %.
Georgian opposition politician Ugulava sent to three years behind bars
In Georgia, a key figure of political opposition, Gigi Ugulava, has been sentenced by the Georgian Supreme Court to three years and two months in prison for misuse of public funds, US news portal Radio Free Europe reports.
Ventas Osta added to the regulations of Latvian Transport Ministry
On Tuesday, 11 February, Latvian government supported amendments to the Transport Ministry’s regulations that state the ministry will be a capital shareholder in Ventas Osta, the ministry reports.
Olainfarm talks. Krieķis indifferent to inheritors’ interests – the goal is «getting the digits»
Mārtiņš Krieķis likely had some intentions to lead Olainfarm towards insolvency. This much can be gathered from the statement heard in the recently published recordings – that the lawyer is indifferent to inheritors’ interests – the goal is «getting the digits».
Estonian capital Coop Pank glad about strong growth in 2019
Estonian cooperative capital bank Coop Pank has had a 40% growth and a 5.5 million-euro growth, its initial financial results showed as quoted by the ERR.
New Conservative Party may run in snap elections in Riga separately
The New Conservative Party will likely run in the possible snap Riga City Council elections separately, according to the party’s leader, Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.
Newest comments
-
Zerry @ 2020-02-07 14:15:40
-
@ 2020-02-05 14:35:16
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-31 10:17:45
-
zerry @ 2020-01-29 15:04:54
Extremely bad idea to combine them, especially in Latvia. This kind of poor country would be too easy target for influencing with big foreign money if there will be only one security unit.
-
Captain Obvious @ 2020-01-29 12:52:49
Lithuania is so scared about Putin trying to rewrite history but the country is attempting the same thing with the bill being tabled to clear Lithuania of having any part in the Holocaust. Trying to be like Poland only makes the country look more backwards and shameful. What an embarrassment