Tallinn residents reject proposal to limit driving speed to 40 km/h

Residents of Tallinn have rejected mayor Mihhail Kõlvart’s proposal to limit driving speed within city limits to 40 km/h, forcing the municipality to look for other ways to control road traffic speed, as reported by Estonian public media ERR.

The proposal to limit driving speed in Tallinn to 40 km/h was presented in autumn 2019. The idea was justified with how several other countries use this method to control transport flow and increase capacity of roads.

However, survey results show that Tallinn resident are unhappy with such changes. Because of that, Kõlvart decided instead to propose the use traffic lights and electronic road signs to control road traffic.

‘I think that’s the future, that systematically, you can adjust traffic based on what’s going on,’ he told ERR.