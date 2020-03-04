Territorial reform may require corrections after implementation, says Latvian prime minister

The possibility of having to add new corrections to Latvia’s territorial administrative reform in five years after its implementation cannot be excluded. However, this is no excuse for doing nothing now to improve it, said Latvia’s President Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.

Commencing discussions about the controversial administrative territorial reform in the Saeima, the prime minister admitted that no one will be completely satisfied with this. Nevertheless, he said, the country needs to move towards consolidation, because it is not possible to equally finance all 119 municipalities.

«We just have to face this fact,» explains the government’s head.

He said the reasons why people from certain municipalities may be dissatisfied with the planned reform may vary – for some liquidation of a municipality may mean having to look for a new job, some may feel emotional attachment to some other administrative territory.

«We have to continue talking with people, but we cannot expect to please everyone equally. Still, we have to progress towards the best possible opportunity,» admits Kariņš.

When asked if the Saeima could still add changes to the administrative territorial framework before the final reading, the prime minister said, there have already been many corrections. For example, a new «reduced» Saulkrasti County has been created.

The prime minister admitted that the territorial reform «is clearly imperfect, and it is possible we will have to add some corrections in five to ten years». «But we do want to improve healthcare, education, social services. We have to change with the times.»

As previously reported, on 5 March the Saeima will start viewing the legislative draft on the administrative territorial reform. It is expected to take a long time because more than 300 proposals have been submitted for it.

At the same time, representatives of multiple municipalities and residents had gathered for protests this week, objecting to the new territorial planning.

Saeima’s Administrative Territorial Reform Committee had previously supported most of Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s proposals for new county territories in Pieriga, Latgale, Kurzeme, Vidzeme and Zemgale regions.