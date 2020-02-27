Textile producer in Lithuania complies with Greenpeace standards in industrial textile making

Lithuanian textiles producer Utenos Trikotažas has been deemed by environmental protection organisation Greenpeace as complying with the standards of the later as to not using hazardous chemicals and being fair and transparent in its business, LRT reports.

«This […] proves that truly clean, fair and completely transparent production is in fact possible. And not in boutique shops, but at an industrial level,» Viola Wohlgemuth from Greenpeace Germany is quoted in the company’s press release.

Utenos Trikotažas is now producing t-shirts for Greenpeace.

After launching Detox My Fashion campaign in 2011, Greenpeace announced it would no longer sell textile products «until brands and suppliers can prove through transparent reporting that their clothes are not made using […] hazardous chemicals».

In 2018, Greenpeace partnered with Utenos Trikotažas on a pilot project that led to the development of its new Textiles Procurement Trial Standard in 2019.

The Greenpeace benchmark calls for zero use of toxic cameras, fairness in business, and transparency.

The article originally appeared on LRT English: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1146158/lithuanian-textile-firm-first-greenpeace-vetted-producer-in-the-world