Thick layer of snow expected in Latvia at week’s end

Lasting precipitation and strong wind, the speed of which may reach 20 m/sec, is expected for most of Latvia at the end of the week, according to forecast from Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

On Friday, 10 January, lasting precipitation will be observed in most of the country, including wet snow and snow in eastern regions. Mist is also expected in the afternoon. Wind will draw in from the south-east and east. Air temperature will stay at mostly 0° C… +4° C, only in the country’s south-east there may be cold snap at night hours. Air temperature may yet reach +5° C… +7° C in Kurzeme.

On the night to Saturday a new precipitation zone will pass through Latvia, bringing lasting rain to most of the country, as well as wet snow and snow in some areas. Precipitation volume may reach 16-20 mm. Intensive snowing is expected in Latvia’s eastern parts, which may results in a 6-10 cm layer of snow.

Considerable precipitation is not expected for the day on Saturday. Colder masses of air will flow into the country after the precipitation zone – air temperature will drop below 0° C in Vidzeme and Latgale in the afternoon. Roads will ice over – drivers are urged to be especially careful! The cold weather will not last long, as rain is expected to come again on Sunday, which means the snow will not last either.

Wind speed will start increasing in the evening on Saturday, reaching 10-15 m/sec in Kurzeme generally and up to 20 m/sec in gusts. Lasting rain, wet snow and snow is expected in Latvia’s north-east.

Air temperature in central and western regions will stay positive. Air temperature will drop to -5° C in eastern areas.

Short-term precipitation will remain on Sunday, and wind gusts will carry warmer masses of air to Latvia.