Thirteen people die from influenza in Latvia

Three people died from influenza in Latvia last week, increasing the number of victims to 13 for this year’s flu season, according to monitoring data of acute upper respiratory tract infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC).

The centre reports the age of the latest flu victims was 53 to 89. Aside from flu, they were diagnosed with health problems like chronic cardiovascular illnesses and respiratory tract infections, sugar diabetes, chronic kidney and liver problems. 11 of the deceased persons were diagnosed with A-type flu. All deaths were reported by inpatient institutions.

Nevertheless, a general decline of flu infection rates was observed in Latvia last week – 93.6 cases per 100 000 residents. Data shows that the highest flu infection intensity passed more rapidly than last season’s. Already flu intensity has dropped below epidemic level. For a flu epidemic to be declared, flu intensity needs to reach 100 cases per 100 000 residents.

The threshold of an epidemic was exceeded only in four areas included in the monitoring – Jekabpils, Jurmala, Liepaja and Valmiera.

A total of 73 patients have been hospitalized, including three patients with flu-induced pneumonia. This season as well there has been a decline when compared to the second week of the season, when 84 patients were hospitalized.

Since the beginning of the flu season, a total of 801 patients have been hospitalized. 206 patients were younger than four years, 260 or 32% of patients – five to 14 years old. 272 or 34% of patients were 15 to 64 years. The smallest number of flu patients came from the age group of older than 65 years – only 63 or 8%.

SPKC report shows that since the beginning of the season family doctors have surveyed a total of 1 207 flu infection cases.

Children younger than 14 years are the most common flu patients. An increase of infection cases was observed among children between 5 to 14 years last week.

On average 828.8 acute upper respiratory infection cases per 100 000 residents were registered last week, which is less than compared to the second week of January. However, similarly to the previous season, upper respiratory infections are observed primarily among children younger than 14 years. Infection rates were also lower this season when compared to the previous ones.

As noted by SPKC, flu impacts the health of older people and those suffering from chronic illnesses – cardiovascular diseases, lung and kidney problems, sugar diabetes, cancer, patients suffering from chronic infections and people with weakened immune system. Flu is especially dangerous for small children and pregnant women.

SPKC reminds that the best defence against flu and complications caused by it is vaccination. Because immunity is formed 14 days after receiving a shot and flu usually spreads for several months – up until the end of May – it is never too late to get a shot, SPKC specialists explain, adding that healthcare workers should get vaccinated as well to protect themselves and their patients.