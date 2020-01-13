This week’s weather in Latvia to remain unusual for winter

The beginning of the week weather-wise will be similar to last week – generally cloudy and windy weather with precipitation, according to Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

In the second half of the week, anticyclone activity will increase above Latvia. Precipitation will reduce and air temperature will also reduce.

Although on Monday, 13 January, wind will draw in from the south-west and west and will be slow, no major precipitation is expected. However, from Tuesday onward influence from the cyclone currently above the Atlantic Ocean will increase. This means there will be rain (wet snow in eastern parts of Latvia). Roads may become slippery in certain areas. Wind speed may reach 15-28 m/sec along the coast.

Air temperature at night and during the day will remain at 0° C… +5° C. Wednesday is expected to be especially warm – when air temperature is expected to reach upwards of +8° C and come close to the maximum air temperature value ever recorded in Latvia for 15 January (+9.7° C). On Thursday also some precipitation will remain and wind speed will be high. Air temperature at night and during the day will not drop below +3° C… +7° C.

At the end of the week, a wide anticyclone will increase in Eastern Europe. This means no precipitation and slow south and south-west wind. At night, air temperature may drop as far as -2° C, whereas daytime air temperature may reach 0° C… +5° C.

This weather will remain until the beginning of next week.