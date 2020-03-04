This winter in Estonia was four days long, but it has been worse

The Estonian State Weather Service has concluded that this season, the meteorological winter in the Baltic country was only four days long, yet there has been an even shorter period of snow and cold on record, ERR reports.

The Estonian State Weather Service believes that fixing the starting times of late winter and spring is difficult and subjective during warm winters. Its specialists define winter season as the period in the middle of winter with the longest time of snow cover and cold weather, ERR wrote.

Based on this explanation, this year’s winter period so far lasted for four days, from February 26 to 29.

It has been worse in the past in the northern-most Baltic country, the shortest winter in Estonian recorded history of meteorology spanned for two days, with the earliest spring period arriving on Western islands on December 6 in the year 1998, ERR reports.