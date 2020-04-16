Three and a half million euros paid in idleness benefits in Latvia so far

As of 14 April Latvia’s State Revenue Service (VID) has paid idleness benefits worth EUR 3 492 337 to residents. Of this amount EUR 3 366 459 has been paid to 13 093 employees of 2 350 companies, and EUR 125 878 – to 543 self-employed persons, VID reports.

During this period of time support was denied to 1 633 companies and 340 self-employed persons that failed to meet criteria set by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Tax payment extension has so far been provided to 1 675 companies for a total amount of EUR 25 961 528. 26% of these companies represent wholesale and retail trade sectors, as well as car and motorcycle service sector, 18% represent accommodation and catering services, 11% of them represent the processing industry.

Between the end of March, when companies first applied for idleness benefits, until mid-April the majority of requests for idleness benefits – 19% from each industry – was received from accommodation and catering service providers, wholesale and retail trade companies, as well as car and motorcycle service industry. 11% of companies that applied for idleness benefits for employees represent art, entertainment and leisure industry.

Idleness benefits to employees are calculated at 75% of average gross monthly wage for the previous six-month period before the state of emergency or in accordance with employee’ actual declared data in the past six months.

The average amount paid to a single employee during this period of time has been EUR 258.

552 employed persons have received the maximum amount of support – EUR 700; 10 938 employed persons (86%) have received idleness benefit amounts that do not exceed minimal wage amount or EUR 430. 233 people have received benefits below EUR 20, according to data from VID.

After analysing the number of employed people who applied for benefits, 38% of employed persons represent the accommodation and catering sector, 13% represent wholesale and retail trade sector, 9% represent art, entertainment and leisure sectors.

Self-employed persons are able to apply for idleness benefits as of 3 April.

The government has decided support measures are available to taxpayers who pay their taxes honestly. This is why when assessing applications VID needs to strictly comply with Cabinet of Ministers requirements that detail a number of criteria and conditions under which VID is not allowed to provide idleness benefits.

The main reasons why VID has declined in providing idleness benefits so far include the following: calculated average monthly taxes have been below EUR 200; the company in question has tax debts that exceed EUR 1 000 and do not have a repayment schedule; the company has suffered insufficient turnover decline, and the company has not submitted all required declarations.

People who wanted to apply for idleness benefits but have not received them often turn to VID with questions. This way, unfortunately, situations are revealed when employed persons are unable to receive benefits because of illegal operations of their employer.