Three people in Latvia die from influenza
In the past two weeks reports came about the three first death cases caused by influenza infection, according to the report published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre on influenza and upper respiratory tract infection monitoring.
All three of the diseased patients also suffered from other health problems on top of influenza infection – cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases. None of the three unfortunate souls were vaccinated against flu.
Two of them were older than 50 years, and the other one was older than 85 years.
86 deaths were registered during the last 2018-2019 flu season in Latvia.
As noted by SPKC, flu impacts the health of older people and those suffering from chronic illnesses – cardiovascular diseases, lung and kidney problems, sugar diabetes, cancer, patients suffering from chronic infections and people with weakened immune system. Flue is especially dangerous for small children and pregnant women.
SPKC reminds that the best defence against flu and complications caused by it is vaccination. Because immunity is formed 14 days after receiving a shot and flu usually spreads for several months – up until the end of May – it is never too late to get a shot, SPKC specialists explain, adding that healthcare workers should get vaccinated as well to protect themselves and their patients.
Three people in Latvia die from influenza
In the past two weeks reports came about the three first death cases caused by influenza infection, according to the report published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre on influenza and upper respiratory tract infection monitoring.
Next year onward schools in Latvia will start adopting changes to teaching approach
Starting with 1 September 2020, gradual changes will be added to teaching materials and approach in 1st, 4th and 10th grades in all of Latvia’s schools, as reported by State Education Content Centre representative Liene Bērziņa.
Construction costs in Latvia up 0.6% in November
Compared to October, the level of construction costs in Latvia rose by 0.6 % in November 2019.
After U.S. air strikes in Middle East, Iraqi militia head pledges revenge
In weekend U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria, not less than 25 people have been killed. The chief of a powerful militia warned of a tough reaction against American troops in Iraq.
Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 1.7%
Compared to November 2018, total retail trade turnover rose by 1.7 % in November 2019. Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 1.1 %. Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, increased by 2.9 %, turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – reduced by 0.6 %.
Civinity: rules for fireworks safety remain in force for New Year’s night
Real estate management company group Civinity invites residents to keep in mind that the rules for safe use of fireworks remain in force on New Year’s night.
Lithuania to consider dropping smallest- value euro coins
To take one and two-cent coins from circulation, such is the idea the Bank of Lithuania will start a discussion on. Retailers, however, see risks in consumer mood over rounding sums up.
Latvian state-owned company Ventas osta officially registered
On Friday, 27 December, state-owned company Ventas osta was officially registered by the Enterprise Register of the Republic of Latvia, according to information from Firmas.lv.
Vilnius emotion cameras: Young and elderly happy most often
In the Lithuanian capital, a mood-measuring system is operating that measures the mood of passers-by as part of research by the Vilnius Gediminas Technical University.
Fire at tire warehouse in Andrejsala was not an act of deliberate arson, police say
State Police did not find evidence of deliberate arson at tire warehouse in Andrejsala, says State Police representative Gita Gžibovska.
Bank analysts: unemployment decline might stop in Latvia next year
The unemployment level decline in Latvia will become slower or even stop next year, according to bank analysts. Swedbank senior economist Agnese Buceniece says under slower economic growth demand for labourers will gradually calm down. The first signals for this came up from business surveys.
Russia detains alleged terrorists based on U.S. information
In Russia, two men suspected of planning alleged terror attacks during New Year holidays in St. Petersburg have been detained, based on information from the U.S, a spokesman of the Russian Federal Security Bureau has stated.
Ukraine exchanges many prisoners with pro-Kremlin separatists
Ukrainian government and pro-Kremlin separatists in the east carried out a large-scale prisoner swap on Sunday, December 29.
Reasons behind Ecolines bus crash in Estonia remain unknown
The reasons behind the road traffic accident involving an Ecolines bus bound for Riga from St Petersburg on Sunday, 29 December, remain unknown. Nine people, including four Latvian citizens, were injured in this accident, as reported by Ecolines representatives.
Cleansing. The most noteworthy developments in Latvia’s politics of 2019
It can be said Latvia experienced something of a cleansing in multiple areas last year. For the first time Latvia’s president was elected through an open vote; Latvian Railway started throwing away poor management; skeletons emerged from all closets in Riga City Council simultaneously, creating a considerable confusion. Finally, December 2019 is especially noteworthy because with help from USA it may be possible to finally exclude Aivars Lembergs from politics.
Von der Leyen worried about Brexit transition period limitation to 2020
Ursula von der Leyen, the new head of the European Commission, has called on London to reconsider his refusal to extend the 11-month timeframe available for agreeing a deal on the future relationship with the European Union after Brexit.
As excise tax goes up, prices of alcoholic drinks may grow by three euro per litre in Latvia
If Latvia increases excise tax for alcohol in March next year, it is expected the prices for alcohol may increase considerably – as far as three euros per litre, according to Latvian Alcohol Industry Association.
Estonian architects ring alarm over national library renovation
As Estonia organises the renovation works of its national library expected to cost 1,3 euros, associations of architects have called for the termination of the contract with a design bureau over perceived incompetence.
National Heritage Board to request restoration of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain
The National Heritage Board plans to ask Riga City Council’s Housing and Environment Department to restore the basin of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain in accordance with historic images, says the board’s representative Alma Kaurāte.
Weather in Latvia expected to be volatile in coming days
On Friday, 27 December, it will remain moderately cloudy in Latvia. The sky will become clear in western areas. Some precipitation is expected every now and again – mostly snow. Lasting snowfall is expected in the far eastern territories. The layer of snow there is expected to increase 2-5 cm, as reported by Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Nausėda invites fellow Lithuanians to smile and be open in 2020
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has in his holiday greetings wished to Lithuanians to be open and helpful to strangers. Nausėda, has said that at Christmas «all of us – big and small, strong and weak – stand together with an ever-growing sense of what is eternal and infinite».
Autumn session concludes with Saeima adopting 148 laws
During the autumn session of 2019, Latvia’s 13th Saeima adopted 148 laws in the final reading – 13 new laws and amendments to 135 existing laws, BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.
Attīstībai/Par! chosen mayoral candidate has donated EUR 37 000 to his parties
The mayoral candidate of the Attīstībai/Par! union of parties, coffee businessman and Saeima deputy Mārtiņš Staķis has donated approximately EUR 37 000 to his parties last year and this year, according to information from the website of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.
Russian military flights in Baltic have not become safer, Estonia evaluates
Estonian Defence Forces have not noticed better behaviour of Russian military pilots flying over the Baltic Sea in terms of adherence to international principles, although Russia says the opposite.
Progress made in Estonian-Latvian joint project for renewable energy
Estonian government has made a decision to review issue of a construction permit to create a wind turbine park in the Gulf of Riga, which would allow Estonia and Latvia to implement a joint renewable energy project, as reported by Eesti Energia representative Oskars Kupše.
Recommended
Latest
- Three people in Latvia die from influenza
- Next year onward schools in Latvia will start adopting changes to teaching approach
- Construction costs in Latvia up 0.6% in November
- Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 1.7%
- Civinity: rules for fireworks safety remain in force for New Year’s night
- Latvian state-owned company Ventas osta officially registered
- Fire at tire warehouse in Andrejsala was not an act of deliberate arson, police say
- Bank analysts: unemployment decline might stop in Latvia next year
- Reasons behind Ecolines bus crash in Estonia remain unknown
- Cleansing. The most noteworthy developments in Latvia’s politics of 2019 | 1
Most read
- Cleansing. The most noteworthy developments in Latvia’s politics of 2019 | 1
- Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
- As excise tax goes up, prices of alcoholic drinks may grow by three euro per litre in Latvia | 1
- Latvia’s territories with the largest percentage of children – Mārupe, Ādaži and Babīte
- Reasons behind Ecolines bus crash in Estonia remain unknown
- Latvia’s National Development Plan receives investment projects worth EUR 42 billion
- Weather in Latvia expected to be volatile in coming days
- National Heritage Board to request restoration of Vērmanes Garden Park’s fountain
- Three people in Latvia die from influenza
- Next year onward schools in Latvia will start adopting changes to teaching approach
Most commented
- Cleansing. The most noteworthy developments in Latvia’s politics of 2019 | 1
- As excise tax goes up, prices of alcoholic drinks may grow by three euro per litre in Latvia | 1
- Reasons behind Ecolines bus crash in Estonia remain unknown
- Bank analysts: unemployment decline might stop in Latvia next year
- Latvia’s territories with the largest percentage of children – Mārupe, Ādaži and Babīte
- Fire at tire warehouse in Andrejsala was not an act of deliberate arson, police say
- Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
- Latvian state-owned company Ventas osta officially registered
- Latvia’s National Development Plan receives investment projects worth EUR 42 billion
- Civinity: rules for fireworks safety remain in force for New Year’s night
Top 5 Business news
- Cleansing. The most noteworthy developments in Latvia’s politics of 2019
- As excise tax goes up, prices of alcoholic drinks may grow by three euro per litre in Latvia
- Progress made in Estonian-Latvian joint project for renewable energy
- Estonian architects ring alarm over national library renovation
- Lithuania to consider dropping smallest- value euro coins
Top 5 Social news
- Cleansing. The most noteworthy developments in Latvia’s politics of 2019
- Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
- Russian military flights in Baltic have not become safer, Estonia evaluates
- As excise tax goes up, prices of alcoholic drinks may grow by three euro per litre in Latvia
- Water level rise in Baltic Sea named the most rapid in Europe in recent years
Top 5 World news
- Russian military flights in Baltic have not become safer, Estonia evaluates
- Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with 100 people on board
- Italian glacier pollution prompts resort to go plastic-free
- Von der Leyen worried about Brexit transition period limitation to 2020
- Russia detains alleged terrorists based on U.S. information
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
Newest comments
-
Andris @ 2019-12-29 23:53:15
LANA - perhaps your member organisations will allocate a greater percentage of your income in taxes to cover the growing social and health burden?
-
Prediksi Bola dan Togel Paling Jitu @ 2019-12-28 22:35:04
-
Gunar @ 2019-12-27 18:24:46
-
Маks @ 2019-12-27 13:31:18
Hey I know interesting fact. Real estate - immovable property that usually consists of a land plot (possibly including all natural resources, depending on the agreement) and any buildings connected with it. In the case of an appartment it can also refer to a specific part of a building, along with a defined shared interest in the underlying land. In Latvia, if a foreigner purchases real estate and if the deal meets with specific requirements then this kind of investment can entitle the purchaser to apply for a residence permit. Thanks
-
Маks @ 2019-12-24 18:38:30
Hey Although the government did not support what the national party wanted, their opposition had to take second place to higher priority amendments to the budget. The question of residence permits by means of investment in real estate was a trivial issue when seen in context of the government agenda, and there seemed to be no compromise to be found, however almost everyone in the government of Latvia had similar ideas regarding the possibility of introducing additional requirements for residence permits in the form of needed investment in support of Latvian families, included into immigration law. Thanks