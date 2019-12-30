Three people in Latvia die from influenza

In the past two weeks reports came about the three first death cases caused by influenza infection, according to the report published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre on influenza and upper respiratory tract infection monitoring.

All three of the diseased patients also suffered from other health problems on top of influenza infection – cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases. None of the three unfortunate souls were vaccinated against flu.

Two of them were older than 50 years, and the other one was older than 85 years.

86 deaths were registered during the last 2018-2019 flu season in Latvia.

As noted by SPKC, flu impacts the health of older people and those suffering from chronic illnesses – cardiovascular diseases, lung and kidney problems, sugar diabetes, cancer, patients suffering from chronic infections and people with weakened immune system. Flue is especially dangerous for small children and pregnant women.

SPKC reminds that the best defence against flu and complications caused by it is vaccination. Because immunity is formed 14 days after receiving a shot and flu usually spreads for several months – up until the end of May – it is never too late to get a shot, SPKC specialists explain, adding that healthcare workers should get vaccinated as well to protect themselves and their patients.