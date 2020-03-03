Three US presidential candidates quit race to endorse Biden

As the US Democratic Party continues to vote to select ist presidential candidate, three candidates have quit their campaigns and endorsed Joe Biden, French news agency AFP reports.

«I’m looking for a president who will draw out what is best in each of us, and I’m encouraging everybody who was part of my campaign to join me because we have found that leader in vice president, soon-to-be-president, Joe Biden,» the former Democratic favourite Pete Buttigieg stated on Monday, March 2. It was during a Joe Biden campaign event in Dallas.

AFP wrote that the endorsement from Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar as the five remaining candidates in the race made their final pitch to voters in 14 states, where democratic voters will select their candidate on Tuesday, March 3.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders, whose rise as a self-described democratic socialist has disconcerted Democratic heavy-wights, is leading Biden nationally in polling, with New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg in third place, AFP reports.