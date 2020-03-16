bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Three VUGD officials detained over suspicions of fraud

BNN
March 16, 2020

IDB, Internal Security Bureau, fraud, VUGDThe Internal Security Bureau (IDB) has detained three State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD) officials over possible fraud in an organized group, as confirmed by the bureau.

The detained officials are suspected of falsification of service for personal gain, according to Part 2 of Section 177 (fraud committed by a group of persons pursuant to prior agreement) and Part 2 of Section 327 (forgery of official documents by a group committed by a group of persons pursuant to prior agreement) of the Criminal Law, as reported by the bureau.

The detained officials include the commander of Kurzeme Region Office, post commander and fire fighter.

According to IDB, the case details activities related to falsification of work hour accounting over a long period of time to receive unjustified pay.

Persons have been presented with security measures not associated with deprivation of freedom. They are also not allowed to take specific posts, the bureau reports.

IDB reminds no one is considered guilty of a crime until their guilt has been proven in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Law.

