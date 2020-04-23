Thunberg invites societies to become sustainable after pandemic

On the international Earth Day, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has called to value scientific advice after the pandemic just as epidemiologists are being listened to right now, British news portal The Guardian reports.

«Whether we like it or not, the world has changed. It looks completely different now from how it did a few months ago. It may never look the same again. We have to choose a new way forward,» Thunberg said to a YouTube audience in a virtual meeting to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Read also: Finland to look for coronavirus in waste water

«If the coronavirus crisis has shown us one thing, it is that our society is not sustainable. If one single virus can destroy economies in a couple of weeks, it shows we are not thinking long-term and taking risks into account.»

The teenage ecology activist, who initiated the global school strike movement, was filmed on Wednesday, April 22, at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm in an online conversation with Johan Rockström, the earth systems researcher and director of the Potsdam Institute, The Guardian reports.