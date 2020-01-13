Ticket prices increase for regional public transport routes in Latvia

From 15 January onward the price of bus tickets on regional routes in Latvia will increase EUR 0.10. Prices of train tickets will increase EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.20 (depending on the region), Road Transport Directorate reminds.

At the same time, the range of discounts for train trips will increase. This includes cheaper internet tickets. Train tickets sold online for at least EUR 2.10 will be applied with a 10% discount. E-tickets that cost less than EUR 2.10 will maintain 5% discount.

Both inter-city and local route bus ticket prices will increase EUR 0.10, whereas the ticket price of train tickets for A and B area’s border will increase EUR 0.10, whereas ticket prices for routes more far away will increase EUR 0.20.

Passengers will also be able to purchase season tickets, thereby paying for trips less – 10%, 15% and 20% discounts will be applied. The train ticket discount may reach 46%. Residents who purchased seasonal tickets prior to 15 January will be able to use them until the end of their respective term.

«Compared to Lithuania and Estonia, in Latvia we can see that trips by train and bus have become the cheapest over the course of the past five years. For example, the price of bus tickets on the Riga-Cesis route will be EUR 4.25. In Estonia, the price of a bus ticket on a route of a similar distance (Tallinn-Rakvere) is EUR 5 to EUR 5.62. In Lithuania, the price of a bus ticket on Vilnius-Kaunas route is EUR 8 on average. Additionally, passengers will pay EUR 1.75 on the Riga-Dubulti route. In Estonia, passengers pay EUR 2.34 for a trip of a similar distance (Tallinn-Aespa), whereas in Lithuania passengers pay EUR 2 (Vilnius-Trakai). The situation is similar with train ticket prices – the ticket price when travelling from Riga to Daugavpils is EUR 7.25. In Estonia, train ticket for a similar distance (Tallinn-Narva) costs EUR 9.95 to EUR 11.48, whereas the price in Lithuania is EUR 11.60 to EUR 19 (Vilnius- Šiauliai). This is why I would like to note that after 15 January ticket prices in Latvian will remain below prices in neighbouring countries,» stresses Road Transport Directorate board chairman Kristiāns Godiņš.

According to Economy Ministry’s data, between 2013 and 2018 the country’s GDP had increased 3.18% every year. Consumer prices in Latvia over the course of this period of time had increased 1.07% every year, the average gross wages have increased 6.58% every year.

In spite of that, the prices of bus and train tickets on regional routes have remained unchanged since 2012. In 2012, revenue from tickets covered 57% of carriers’ costs, whereas last year’s revenue covered only 46%. This means that more than half of all costs that appear from public transport services on regional routes have to be covered by the state, as noted by the Road Traffic Directorate.

Costs associated with public transport services have increased over the past several months. This includes wages for bus drivers and vehicle maintenance costs, as well as fuel prices. It is expected for transport carriers’ costs for fuel to increase even more following the planned excise tax increase.