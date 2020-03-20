Total number of Covid-19 victims exceeds 10 000 in the world

The total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 coronavirus around the world has exceeded 10 000, according to data compiled by AFP.

Countries have reported 10 080 deaths from Covid-19. The biggest number of deaths is recorded in Europe, where the number of victims has reached 4 932, whereas in Asia the number of deaths is 3 431.

Italy has suffered the most from the pandemic – 3 405 people have died there from the coronavirus. China, which was the initial epicenter of the coronavirus is next with 3 248 deaths. 1 433 people have died from Covid-19 in Iran.

