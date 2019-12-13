Total tax debts in Latvia at December’s beginning – EUR 869.4 million

At the beginning of December, total tax debts in Latvia, including outstanding, halted and extended debts, were equal to EUR 869.367 million, which is 1.9% less than a month prior, according to data from the State Revenue Service (VID).

This includes EUR 467.007 million tax debt to the state base budget, which is a 2.9% decline when compared to the beginning of November, EUR 273.209 million to municipal budgets, which is a 0.2% reduction, and EUR 129.152 million tax debt in social insurance fees, which is a 1.4% decline.

According to VID data for late charges, as of 1 December this type of tax debt accounted for 61.4% of the total tax debt amount or EUR 533.99 million.

VID data also shows that debts worth EUR 258 100 were declared unenforceable as of 1 December 2019 – these debts formed for liquidated companies prior to conclusion of their liquidation procedure.

Debts worth EUR 533.732 million were declared enforceable at the beginning of December. Debts worth EUR 158.57 million were declared realistically enforceable and debts and debts worth EUR 375.162 million were declared realistically unenforceable. Of the debts declared realistically unenforceable, debtors who, who owe EUR 373.745 million have no money or property to pay debts. Enforcement of debts worth EUR 1.417 million is now impossible due to the end of the enforcement term.

Read also: Average electricity prices in Baltic States down 10%

Extension of debt repayment terms was provided to debts worth EUR 50.91 million as of 1 December.

Halted debts for which late payment interest accounted for EUR 284.468 million at the beginning of December. This amount is composed of debts from companies declared insolvent.

At the beginning of November 2019, total tax debts in Latvia accounted for EUR 885.947 million.