Trade union urges Latvian officials to save transit businesses in Ventspils from destruction

Detroit once symbolized the industrial might of USA. However, once vehicle-manufacturing companies left in the 70s of the last century, the city has become a run-down ghost town. Ventspils is Latvia’s second largest port city at the moment. However, the Finance Capital and Market Commission’s (FKTK) and the government’s unwillingness to assist port companies with problems caused by banks threatens the city with economic collapse, as regional media ventspilnieks.lv was told by Ventspils port companies’ trade union’s advisory council head Linards Gulbis.

Since the enforcement of sanctions on Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), transit companies have asked FKTK to explain to credit institutions how to act in situations when the person under sanctions, though mentioned in Latvia’s Enterprise Register as a beneficial owner, is separated from any control and influence opportunities following a court ruling. Because nothing has been explained, banks threaten to cease processing transactions. If the situation is not resolved in the near future, companies will be forced to consider ceasing operations. This, on the other hand, threatens Ventspils with very serious consequences, stresses Gulbis.

Detroit’s example demonstrates what happens to a city when companies that were once the foundation for its economic welfare up and leave. Crises not only affect the people employed in specific sectors but also the people associated with service sectors. Under such a scenario the city’s tax revenue would drop catastrophically, which would make it harder and harder for the local government to perform its functions. In Detroit’s case this led to bankruptcy, regional media was told by the council’s head.

He also stresses the Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and Finance Minister Jānis Reirs, as well as other government ministers and FKTK, are informed of the situation.

«Trade unions of companies operating from Ventspils port had previously turned to the country’s top officials and FKTK with a request to prevent the looming crisis. Unfortunately, their responses contained only formal words. No real action has followed.»

Gulbis says there is another similarity with Detroit. If this city’s collapse was caused by the oil crisis, Ventspils is heavily affected by the drop in transit. Actual help would be in the form of reviewing railway tariffs of state-owned Latvian railway – but there is nothing of the sort. The market remains closed for free competition. What businessmen say about the costs of Latvian transit corridor being equal across Latvia’s entire railway network has not reached ears, it seems. These are only some of the problems that make the already serious situation in the transit industry worse. With all this, the government’s and FKTK’s unwillingness to get involved in the process of resolving problems caused by the policy employed by banks may result in the industry’s collapse in the near future. If this happens, this will mean the end for Ventspils as a port city.

«Who would benefit from it? Latvia? Definitely not. Ventspils city? Also no. The person because of which Ventspils suffers such tough times? Perhaps. But for Ventspils residents this ‘scorched earth’ tactic brings only bad,» says Gulbis.

He also stresses that management of companies operating at Ventspils port are doing all they can to resolve the situation. Businessmen have turned to OFAC for explanations for sanctions. The response they received mentioned among other things: «[If] the total number of shares owned by the person under sanctions is less than 50%, the company is automatically no longer considered under sanctions.» He [Lembergs] does not own more than 50% of shares in any of the companies in which he is listed as beneficial owner in the Enterprise Register. Both FKTK and banks are aware of this, as well as the fact that since 2007 shares in companies have not been in the hands of the person under sanctions, because they have been delegated to a court-sanctioned holder, says the council’s head.

«Trade unions of companies operating at Ventspils port once again ask the top state officials to prevent further destruction of the transit industry. Otherwise Ventspils city may lose thousands of jobs in the transit industry and sectors servicing this industry.»

«Professional people work at Ventspils port, so they are unlikely to experience problems finding new jobs. However, we don’t want to leave our city in favour of Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg or Ireland. We want to live and work in Ventspils. If the government does not want to understand and accept this, we will have no other choice but to leave for Riga to voice our protest directly. Nevertheless, we hope FKTK and the government will finally hear us,» says Gulbis, voicing the position of Ventspils port companies’ trade union’ Advisory Council.