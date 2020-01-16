bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Trade unions urge Latvian government to resolve transit businesses’ blocked bank accounts problem

BNN
January 16, 2020

Aivars Lembergs, sanctions, OFAC, Ventspils, trade unions, protestMultiple trade unions associated with the transit industry have turned to Latvia’s highest ranking officials with a request to resolve the situation with bank accounts of multiple transit companies having been blocked because of US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs. If the government does not act, trade unions promise to organize massive protests.

Trade unions operating at Ventspils port have sent a letter to Latvian President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs, Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits, as well as Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) council chairperson Santa Purgaile with an invitation to take immediate action in order to resolve the situation and provide banks explanations on how to act in cases when a person under sanctions and mentioned in the Enterprises Register of Latvia as beneficial owner has been separated from any control and influence after a court ruling.

«USA has imposed sanctions against Aivars Lembergs, but nearly one and a half thousand peple employed at Ventspils port and their families have to suffer from this,» as noted by Ventspils port-based companies’ trade union advisory council head Linards Gulbis.

«The situation is critical. If the government does not step in, trade unions will organize massive protests.»

The Latvian state institutions, municipalities, companies and finance employees trade union, which has 4 000 members, is prepared to join protests, as confirmed by the trade union’s board legal affairs advisor Ēriks Pūle.

Heads of trade unions of Ventspils transit sector say that behaviour of credit institutions creates a risk of many thousands in Ventspils potentially losing jobs in the transit industry and those employed in support sectors.

The highest ranking state officials are asked to protect citizens’ rights to receive appropriate wages, as well as prevent further destruction of the transit industry, Gulbis says.

«Because of blocked accounts, some of the companies are unable to pay wages to their employees, which is considered a breach of Section 107 of the Constitution of the Republic of Latvia, which clearly states that every employed person has the right to receive, for work done, commensurate remuneration. This situation creates a growing social tension in Ventspils, because most people employed in those companies live from salary to salary – they do not have savings, and this means in the near future they may no longer be able to afford food, medical services and medicine, pay for utilities and cover other expenditures,» as mentioned in the letter sent by trade unions to heads of the government.

Read also: Transit industry: it is unacceptable for thousands of people to not receive wages because of Lembergs

Trade unions also add that by blocking or closing bank accounts of transit companies operating from Ventspils port that have been managed by Rudolf Meroni since 2007 by order of the Office of the Prosecutor General the borders of the sanctions imposed by OFAC against Aivars Lembergs are breached, because Lembergs has not had any control or influence over those companies for more than twelve years.

Heads of trade unions representing employees of the transit sector stress that the banks’ unwillingness to look into the actual situation put at risk the welfare and quality of life of thousands of families. A situation when countless honest Latvian taxpayers, who do their jobs and have nothing in common with Aivars Lembergs, have to suffer because of OFAC sanctions against him is unacceptable.

Latvian Railway plans to lay off 1 500 employees

Latvian Railway plans to terminate labour relations with approximately 1 500 employees before the end of 2020, as reported by the company’s representative Ella Pētermane.

January 16, 2020

Russian State Duma approves Putin’s new Prime Minister

The Russian State Duma has approved on Thursday, January 16, the candidacy of the country’s next Prime Minister appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

January 16, 2020

Ventspils opposition invites Pūce to act to prevent US sanctions from spreading to city council

Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry and especially Juris Pūce have to act to resolve the current state of Ventsils City Council. It should be dismissed, as the municipal government does not have moral, ethical or legal foundation to continue managing and implementing the criminal management’s policy, according to Ventspils City Council opposition deputies.

January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020

Anris Leimanis picked as RB Rail council chairman

Anris Leimanis, independent council member from Latvian shareholder, has been picked as Rail Baltica joint Baltic company AS RB Rail council chairman. Ahti Kuningas and Karolis Sankovskis will serve as vice-chairmen, as confirmed by the company.

January 16, 2020

CSP: number of residents at risk of poverty declines in Latvia

In 2018 a total of 434 thousand persons or 22.9 % of the population of Latvia were at risk of poverty – 0.4 percentage points less than in 2017.

January 16, 2020

Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic

On Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Saeima made the decision to protect the rights of Latvian citizen Kristīnes Misāne, asking the Danish parliament and Danish law enforcers to support their Latvian colleagues and find a solution to avoid extraditing her to the South African Republic, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

January 16, 2020

Smiltēns: Riga City Council’s situation can be described – divide, redistribute and plunder

«The situation in at Riga City Council can be described with three words – divide, redistribute, plunder,» said leader of Latvian Association of Regions Edvards Smiltēns in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on Thursday, 16 January.

January 16, 2020

One single vote left the Lithuanian election system intact

The understanding that Lithuania’s election system needs changes is nearly overwhelming, but the ruling Farmers and Greens’ attempt to lower the Parliament election threshold in parties’ multi-member constituency from current 5 per cent to 3 per cent suffered a setback this week.

January 16, 2020

Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion

The Estonian Internal Security Service has detained a board member of the Elektrilevi power grid operator over suspicion of taking a bribe.

January 16, 2020

Demographer: Latvia has the lowest birth rate level observed the past decade

Birth rates continued to decline in Latvia in 2019. The lowest level of the past decade was reached in the country last year, says demographer Ilmārs Mežs.

January 16, 2020

Belarus looking for oil import alternatives amid row with Russia

Belarus, being involved in an energy dispute with Russia, is looking for alternative oil suppliers in the Baltics and other neighbours.

January 16, 2020

Healthcare Ministry proposes single social fees rate for specialized tax regimes

One percentage point social fee rate for healthcare will be applied not only to general tax regime participants but also those working in special tax regime, such as microenterprises, patent payers and royalty recipients, according to a proposal for Latvian Healthcare Ministry.

January 16, 2020

U.S. and China reach preliminary trade agreement

Easing the U.S.-China trade conflict the governments of the two countries have agreed on the first step of mutual trade reconciliation. Their disagreements have affected the world economy for the past few years.

January 16, 2020

KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs

In spite of sanctions imposed against Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has decided to provide the Union of Greens and Farmers state funding of EUR 489 163.

January 16, 2020

Russia’s top tax collector nominated for post of Prime Minister

After Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his cabinet after seven full years in power, Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to take the post.

January 16, 2020

Prime Minister: Finance Ministry may unveil an offer for tax change in February

At the beginning of February Latvian Finance Ministry may unveil its prepared tax system improvement plan offer, as confirmed by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Wednesday, 15 January.

January 15, 2020

Foreign investment volumes in Latvia reach EUR 7.03 billion in 2019

The volume of foreign investments in Latvia reached EUR 7.03 billion at the end of 2019. However, when compared to 2018, this amount has declined EUR 125.42 million, according to information compiled by Lursoft.

January 15, 2020

Court: Lithuania’s failure to investigate hate-speech on Facebook was discriminatory

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Lithuania's refusal to investigate hate-speech comments about same-sex kiss on Facebook was discriminatory.

January 15, 2020

Tragic factory explosion takes place in Spain

In Spain, a chemical plant has been hit by an explosion and a large fire that have resulted in the death of one person and left eight others injured.

January 15, 2020

European Commission to invest one trillion euros into climate neutrality promotion

The European Commission has presented a massive European green course investment plan worth one trillion euros for the promotion of climate neutrality, as confirmed by EC Latvian branch office’s press-service.

January 15, 2020

In U.S. presidential campaign, democrat leaders spar before first caucuses

In the year of U.S. presidential election, the competition for the nomination of the Democratic Party is focusing around Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

January 15, 2020

IKEA pulls thermal cups from circulation over possible chemical residue

IKEA urges consumers to refrain from using Troligtvis thermal cups with Made in India label because results of laboratory tests show a potential migration of chemicals, IKEA reports.

January 15, 2020

LTV: Latvian State Police chief to step down soon

Chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis will soon step down from his position, as reported by LTV News Service.

January 15, 2020

Ventspils opposition: Lembergs continues using Ventspils City Council for his interests despite sanctions

«Latvia’s problem is that authorities are focused only on areas in which the person under sanctions – Aivars Lembergs – has ownership rights. At the same time, authorities do not look towards the state of his control and influence through politician, associations and state institutions after having been applied with sanctions.» Ventspils City Council opposition deputies Aivis and Ivars Landmanis explain to BNN the situation in Ventspils City Council and legal persons associated with Lembergs after US sanctions.

January 15, 2020
