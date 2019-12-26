Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down

Traffic will be restricted in Riga in multiple locations to accommodate New Year’s festivities. The 11th November Embankment will be closed down as well, as reported by Riga City Council.

Stopping and parking will be prohibited from 20:00 on 30 December to 15:00 1 January in the following locations:

-11th November Embankment, from Stone Bridge to Muitas Street;

-11th November Embankment’s adjoining parallel streets in Old Riga (between Jauniely and Polu gate).

From 22:00 on 30 December to 15:00 on 1 January, road traffic will be closed in the following locations:

-11th November Embankment, from Stone Bridge to Muitas Street;

-Polu Gate, from 11th November Embankment to Pils Street;

-Biskapa Gate, from Herders Square to 11th November Embankment;

-11th November Embankment’s adjoining parallel street on Old Riga’s side (from Jauniela to Biskapa Gate and Polu Gate).

From 18:00 on 31 December to 04:00 1 January all road traffic will be closed on Kaļķu Street, from 11th November Embankment to Dome Square (except for vehicles with permits issued by Riga City Council).

From 22:00 on 30 December to 15:00 on 1 January, two-lane road traffic will be organized on Pils Street, from Polu Gate to Dome Square and Dome Square, from Pils Street to Jekaba Street.

The city council stresses that from 08:00 on 30 December to 07:00 on 1 January AB Dam will be closed for road traffic and pedestrian traffic. If need be, vehicle traffic will be restricted on Kuģu Street, Trijādības Street (from Kuģu Street to Staraja Rusas Street), the exit from Stone Bridge to Kuģu Street, Mūkusalas Street under the Stone Bridge and to the Stone Bridge from 23:30 on 31st December to 00:20 on 1st January.