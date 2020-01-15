Tragic factory explosion takes place in Spain

In Spain, a chemical plant has been hit by an explosion and a large fire that have resulted in the death of one person and left eight others injured.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that the tragic events unfolded in the Catalonia region on Tuesday, January 14, as an explosion happened in the Industrias Químicas del Óxido de Etileno plant.

One person is missing after the blast, south of Tarragona, set off a huge fire. Officials say it was probably sparked by a chemical accident.

The dead person was found in a nearby building that collapsed. Dozens of firefighters were involved in putting out the flames.

Catalan leader Quim Torra has sated later on: «Now we can send a message of calm and confidence to people. There is no toxicity and therefore people can carry on with their lives as normal.»