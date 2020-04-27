Trams associated with Rīgas satiksme corruption case have remained idle for years

The trams associated with the public transport company Rīgas satiksme (RS) have remained idle for years at the station, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.

By the end of 2017 Riga should have had all 20 new low-floor trams supplied – this much is provided by the contract still in force between RS and Czech company Škoda Transportation. As of the end of 2018, when the scandalous detainments by Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) took place in relation to possible corruption in RS procurements, Riga had received a total of seven trams. However, none of them are active.

RS mentions technical problems that prevent the trams from being used and uncertainty about financing as reasons for idleness.

Three years ago RS received the first out of 20 new low-floor trams. It was let out for a festive run. However, now the tram stands idle at RS 5th tram depot. A similar thing happened in spring 2018 with a tram brought to Riga. It was used to carry passengers from September 2018 until June 2019. Since then, however, the tram has remained idle. Four more trams – each worth EUR 2.7 million – arrived in Riga in autumn 2018 and has not been used since.

Another four-section tram has suffered this fate.

«We have not received full documentation with verification, inspections and other tests. This is why we have put commissioning on hold. […] By working together with Škoda representatives, we have resolved many problems, but many still remain. One of them is related to IBIS system. We also have complaints about the executive documentation and purely practical execution in relation to the brakes system. This is why commissioning is delayed,» explains RS technical support director Ingvars Šnikvalds.

Previously procured low-floor trams are active only on 1st route – from Jugla to Imanta.

RS manager Džineta Innusa stresses the company will need the new trams: «We are at the stage of talks procedure on the end volume – will we be able to implement the entire procurement procedure? In other words – we are working on different variations in line with our abilities. I don’t want to comment on the possible final decision, because we are in the middle of assessing different options to exit this situation. We will likely resolve this situation.»

Read also: Court affirms competition supervisors’ concerns of Rīgas satiksme’s involvement in a cartel

Innusa admits RS has problems with funding because the Nordic Investment Bank has taken away the previous EUR 60 million loan previously provided to RS. «It is no secret to anyone that it is because of the financial situation RS remains in this poor state to afford all trams at the same time. This is why the supply of trams and their commissioning is viewed in a complex manner: contract, contractual obligations from both sides, including the supplier, as well as financial ability to afford these trams,» said Innusa.

The company’s manager allows Škoda Transportation provides very slow supply of spare parts to affect RS: «Problems with supply of spare parts are also observed to other, older trams from the same manufacturer. Spare parts are no provided even within 360 days. Imagine – we cannot receive spare parts within a whole year. This is a parallel topic we want resolved as part of this contract. […] It seems to us this topic [regarding tram procurement] is tied together by [Škoda Transportation], but this only makes communication and decision-making more complicated.»

KNAB claims active investigation continues in the RS procurement criminal procedure.