Transport Ministry to turn to police over compensation paid to ex-LDz board

Transport Ministry intends to turn to law enforcement institutions over the compensation paid to ex-Latvian Railway chairman Edvīns Bērziņš and board member Aivars Strakšas, as Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits told journalists on Monday, 23 December.

He said a report has been received on compensations paid for board members. «Everything is clear there. The ministry has admitted the compensation amount was excessive. We should not have done that. Relevant documents have been passed to law enforcement institutions,» said Linkaits.

As for selection of a new board chairman and board member, Linkaits said approval of heads to large companies working in which requires access to official secrets depends on the opinions of law enforcement institutions.

The minister said LDz council’s nomination committee has finished its task – contenders have been picked and their files submitted to law enforcement institutions for approval.

As previously reported, according to declarations submitted to the State Revenue Service, upon stepping down from his position at LDz, Bērziņš may have received a compensation worth EUR 250 000, and Strakšas – EUR 200 000.

Over the course of approximately 7.5 months in 2019, Bērziņš earned EUR 341 910 for his work in LDz. In 2018 he earned at total of EUR 146 982 or EUR 12 248 a month. Strakšas, on the other hand, earned EUR 286 331 in this year’s 7.5 months. At the same time, last year he was paid EUR 128 404 or EUR 10 700 a month.

On 25 July LDz Council agreed on terminating relations with Bērziņš and Strakšas.

LDz manages public-use railway infrastructure. It is also the main company of Latvian Railway concern. The company also includes six subsidiaries: LatRailNet, which calculates tariffs and railway infrastructure’s load distribution; LDz Cargo, which provides railway freight; LDz infrastruktūra, which performs railway infrastructure maintenance and construction work; LDz Rolling Stock Service; security company LDz Apsadze, as well as logistics company LDz Loģistika.