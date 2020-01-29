Trump offers new Middle East peace plan

US President Donald Trump has offered a new peace plan for the turbulent Middle East region. It envisages the recognition by the US of Israeli occupied territories and a map of territories for the establishment of a state of Palestine.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that the peace plan was presented on Tuesday, January 29, aims to solve one of the world’s longest-running conflicts.

The US would recognise Israeli sovereignty over territory that US President’s plan envisages being part of Israel. The plan includes a conceptual map that Trump says illustrates the territorial compromises that Israel is willing to make, BBC reports.

The map will «more than double the Palestinian territory and provide a Palestinian capital in eastern Jerusalem», where Trump says the US would open an embassy.

According to the plan Jerusalem «will remain Israel’s undivided capital». Both Israel and the Palestinians hold competing claims to the holy city. The Palestinians insist that East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in the 1967 Middle East war, be the capital of their future state.

Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, Trump said commented that his proposals «could be the last opportunity» for Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has criticised the plans.

«I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass,» he stated in a televised address from Ramallah in the West Bank, BBC reports.