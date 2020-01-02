Turkey: 200 thousand people on move to Turkey in war-torn Syria

In the Syrian province of Idlib, which has recently suffered an air strike offensive by Syrian government and Russian forces, over 200 thousand migrants are moving to neighbouring Turkey, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

British-Canadian news agency Reuters reports that Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population in the world.

Ankara fears a new wave of people could arrive from Idlib, where up to 3 million Syrians live in the last rebel-held swathe of territory, after Russian and Syrian government forces in December intensified their bombardment of targets in the region.

«Right now, 200,000 to 250,000 migrants are moving towards our borders. We are trying to prevent them with some measures, but it’s not easy. It’s difficult, they are humans too,» Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a news conference in Ankara on January 2.