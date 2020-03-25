Turkey charges 20 people with murder of journalist Khashoggi

Prosecutors in Turkey have charged 20 nationals of Saudi Arabia with the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

The crime took place in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 and took the life of the 59-year-old journalist, who was living in exile in the US.

On Wednesday, March 25, prosecutors in Istanbul stated that an indictment accused former Saudi Deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmad Asiri and former royal aide Saud al-Qahtani with instigating the murder.

The 18 others are charged carrying out the «deliberate and monstrous killing» inside the Saudi consulate.

In December 2019, a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five unnamed people to death and jailed three more over the murder, BBC reports.