Turkey could close army bases to U.S., if Washington imposes sanctions

Turkey has warned it could close U.S. access to army bases in the country, if Washington delivers on plans to impose sanctions over the purchase of a Russian-made missile system.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday, December 15, threatened to close two strategic military bases used by the United States in Turkey.

U.S. lawmakers have been pressing U.S. President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase and deployment of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, which Washington says is incompatible with NATO and threatens F-35 fighter jets. In response to Turkey’s actions, the U.S. asked Turkey to leave the F-35 fighter jet program, in which Ankara was a partner.

«If necessary, we’ll close Incirlik and also Kurecik,» Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told broadcaster A Haber on Sunday, referring to two military bases used by the United States.

«If the threat of sanctions is implemented against us, we’ll respond to them in the framework of reciprocity.»

Incirlik is an air base in southern Turkey that has played a major role in U.S. military operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan, and more recently against the «Islamic State» (IS) group in Syria and Iraq. The US military also stores around 50 B-61 gravity nuclear bombs at the base.

Kurecik in eastern Turkey houses a NATO radar station, DW reports.