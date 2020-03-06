Turkey deploys police to Greek border to keep migrants at border

Greece has stated that over the past six days it has denied 34 778 attempts to cross the Turkey-EU border illegally. Ankara has announced sending 1 000 police officers against Greek border guards pushing migrants back into Turkey, BBC reports.

On Thursday, March 5, thousands of migrants and refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and West Africa desperate to get into the EU, remained in the border zone. Greek guards have fired tear gas to stop them from entering, BBC wrote.

The Greek government has stated that since early Saturday, February 29, its forces have prevented the illegal entry of 34,778 people and arrested 244.

The EU Council – representing the 27 foreign ministers – announced on Thursday, that the council «strongly rejects Turkey’s use of migratory pressure for political purposes» and demanded that Turkey implement the 2016 EU-Turkey agreement, which obliged Turkey to block illegal migration into Greece.

Turkey declared nearly a week ago that it would no longer implement the 2016 deal, blaming the EU of inaction over Syrian war refugees, BBC reports.