Turkey seeks new and quick refugee deal with EU

Turkey, which, contrary to its deal with the EU, has stopped keeping refugees and migrants from reaching EU borders, has urged the bloc to implement its visa liberalisation promise, German public broadcaster DW reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has stated this an interview published by the Anadolu news agency on Tuesday.

In the Tuesday, March 11, interview, Çavuşoğlu explained the EU would need to implement terms of the 2016 deal, including the promise of visa liberalization for Turkish nationals. Brussels should also upgrade its customs union with Turkey, according to Çavuşoğlu.

Ankara has received some EUR 6 billion in financial assistance since the deal was signed in 2016. Around 3.6 million refugees, many of them from the neighbouring Syria, are currently situated in Turkey.