Turkey warns of military operation in Syria to stop government-Russian forces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria could start at any moment with the aim of stopping an offensive of the Syrian government and Russian forces on opposition-controlled territory, BBC reports.

In a speech on Wednesday, February 19, Erdoğan warned: «We are entering the last days for the [Syrian] regime to stop its hostility in Idlib. (..) We are making our final warnings».

The Turkish President stated that he was determined to transform the border area into a safe territory «at any cost», according to the BBC.

Syria’s government and its ally Russia have rejected Erdoğan demand to retreat to ceasefire lines agreed in 2018, although their offensive has displaced some 900,000 civilians, including half a million children, since December 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General António Guterres has urged for an immediate ceasefire, BBC reports.