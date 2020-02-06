Turkish passenger plane tragically skids off runway in Istanbul

In an Istanbul airport, a passenger plane has skidded off the runway, killing three and injuring 171 people, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

The crash took place on Wednesday, February 5, at the Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, when the Turkish Pegasus Airlines jet was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Izmir province, Turkey.

The majority of people on board were Turkish and local media quoted the airline’s records as saying there were 22 foreign passengers from 12 other countries. The Boeing 737 plane was trying to land in heavy tailwinds and rain, BBC report.

The broadcaster quoted Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya as stating: «Unfortunately, the Pegasus Airlines plane couldn’t hold on the runway due to poor weather conditions and skidded for around 50-60m.»