Turkish soldiers killed in Syria, in regime airstrike, Ankara says

In the current epicentre of the Syrian civil war, 33 soldiers of the NATO member state Turkey have been killed as Syrian government military aviation carried out attacks on Turkish military posts set up in its neighbouring country, German broadcaster DW reports citing Ankara.

After the deadly airstrikes on Thursday, February 27, Turkish forces have launched a counterstrike against Syrian regime targets in Idlib, according to the office of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Details of a phone conversation between Turkey and NATO have been released and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the Syria and Russia-led offensive as Turkey is seeking NATO support.

DW reports that his spokesman stated about the phone call between the NATO chief and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: «Mr Stoltenberg condemned the continued indiscriminate airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its backer Russia in Idlib province, and called on them to stop their offensive, to respect international law and to back UN efforts for a peaceful solution. (..) He urged all parties to de-escalate this dangerous situation and avoid further worsening of the horrendous humanitarian situation in the region.»