Two people injured in railway explosion in Daugavpils

A railway explosion in Daugavpils has injured two people. The incident is investigated by the State Labour Inspectorate (VDI), as confirmed by Latgale region’s VDI head and chief state inspector Jānis Butāns.

He revealed that two people were injured in an accident on Wednesday, 8 January. VDI does not have official information about the state of their health.

Butāns did not comment the reasons for the explosion or the company in which the two people are employed. He did confirm, however, that it is not a private company.

At the same time, Latvian Railway representative Ella Pētermane confirmed that this accident occurred during work involving oxygen cylinders.

She says the cylinder exploded, resulting in injuries for the two people. Both have been hospitalized.

Pētermane says the investigation is underway. LDz cannot reveal information about the state of health of the two people.

LLC Daugavpils Regional Hospital board member Grigorijs Semjonovs reports that medical assistance has been provided to both injured persons. One of the men has been released and the other one remains hospitalized in stable condition. He may be released from hospital next week.

VDI promises to perform the investigation quickly and in accordance with regulations.