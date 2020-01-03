U.S. air strike on Iran general raises Middle East tensions

After a U.S. air strike in Iraq, where an influential Iranian general has been killed, Iran has warned of a harsh retaliation. The development is expected to increase tensions in the U.S.-Iran relations, which have been strained for long time already.

American news agency AP reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that a «harsh retaliation is waiting» the U.S. after the Friday, January 3, airstrike in Iraq, where General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed.

Khamenei announced three days of public mourning over the general’s death.

The U.S. Defense Department stated it targeted Soleimani because he «was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.»

It also blamed the general of approving the pre-planned violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, earlier this week.