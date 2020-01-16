U.S. and China reach preliminary trade agreement

Easing the U.S.-China trade conflict the governments of the two countries have agreed on the first step of mutual trade reconciliation. Their disagreements have affected the world economy for the past few years.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that with the deal concluded on Wednesday, January 15, that China has committed to increasing its U.S. imports by at least USD 200bn over 2017 levels, boosting purchases of agriculture by USD 32bn, manufacturing by USD 78bn, energy by USD 52bn and services by USD 38bn.

Beijing has also undertaken to take more action against counterfeiting and make it easier for companies to pursue legal action over trade secret theft

The U.S. will hold to up to 25% tariffs on an estimated USD 360bn worth of Chinese goods; China, which has levied new tariffs on USD 100bn worth of U.S. products, is also expected to maintain the majority of them.